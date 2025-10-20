5 Tips for Balancing It All in College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UH chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being a college student can be tough and balancing everything can be even harder. We learn about what we are studying in class, but college also teaches us a greater lesson: how to do it all. When struggling with balance, we can often end up burning ourselves out. This is why it is important to learn the skill of balance, because it is an essential skill that we can use even outside of school. These tips will allow you to breathe while also remaining busy and productive.

plan your week

As a type B girly, I know what it feels like to be unprepared and unorganized. Being involved in multiple organizations and classes while working 20 hours a week keeps me busy like no other. Last semester, I found myself scheduling things on top of each other because of my lack of calendar utilization. This year, I found that using Google Calendar to time block my weeks has helped me insanely. Planning out my important tasks on Sundays has not only been productive but also gives me time for myself to sit and think about my intentions for the week. Keep in mind to leave flexibility for anything that may pop up, like a spontaneous hangout with friends or a last-minute errand you have to run. Planning your week should take no more than 30 minutes of your Sunday routine and can save you many hiccups ahead of time.

learn to say no

Learning to say no as a college student can be hard. Learning your own boundaries and how far you’re willing to push yourself is what being a student is all about. As a retired people pleaser, saying no was one of the hardest things I would have to do. I would have rather spread myself thin than disappoint someone else. You do not have to go to every party, club meeting, or hangout. Saying no doesn’t make you a bad friend or classmate; it makes you someone who is willing to prioritize themselves. Of course this doesn’t mean to not show up to mandatory meetings or plan things and flake last minute. This is simply all about shifting your focus more towards things that will make you feel fulfilled in the end.

put down your phone

As Gen Z, it can be so easy to scroll away your minutes, hours, and seconds, but it’s important to set boundaries with your screen. I am an avid TikTok doom scroller, and some days I spend my time bed rotting while scrolling, but those days never fail to leave me feeling unfulfilled and unproductive. To combat my phone addiction, I enable Do Not Disturb while doing my most important tasks. Excessive screen time usage can disrupt your sleep, which in turn will affect your productivity and make it harder to balance all of your tasks. If you are glued to your phone like me, try to keep it out of reach when getting things done.

fuel your body

As tempting as it is to live off of ramen and energy drinks, it is also extremely bad for your body. Your body cannot perform well if you are not taking care of it. If you’re struggling with brain fog and tiredness, opting for a healthy meal at the dining hall or something homecooked can be so much more fulfilling than ordering Uber Eats. Going to the gym or for a small walk can also be very helpful to keep your body moving and active and can even improve your confidence. More importantly, getting an actual good night’s sleep is key to being your best self when you wake up. Doing these things will allow you to focus better, feel better, and, most importantly, balance it all so much easier.

learn balancing while giving yourself grace

With all of that being said, it is important to understand that not every day will be a perfect day. Some days we need a break, and listening to our mind and body is key to balance. We are allowed to have our off days to lie in bed with snacks, skip the gym, or just not be at our maximum potential. As college students, it is important to realize that we are not robots, and some days we will need to be human, and that is okay. College is about learning about yourself and who you are, not being some impossible machine that seamlessly keeps it all together. Give yourself grace for doing your very best, even if it’s hard. It is also important to treat ourselves every once in a while, even if we haven’t necessarily “earned it.” Sometimes it’s okay to eat that sweet treat just because!