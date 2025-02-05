This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

Getting through classes after winter break is tough. The cold weather kicks in, making it harder to be awake every morning and more tempting to hide underneath piles of blankets instead of going to long lectures. This can make it incredibly difficult to adjust to new, challenging courses without feeling exhausted the entire day. Despite this, we have to push ourselves out of bed every day, so here are some ways to work through the winter without burning out.

stay warm and comfortable

The best way to prevent hibernation is to wrap yourself in layers and do whatever you can to stay warm. Wear a cardigan over your sweater, wrap yourself in a blanket scarf, and wear fuzzy socks under your thick boots. Pulling yourself out of a warm bed is easier if you know you’re putting on something cozy. If you can’t make yourself walk to the library, consider using a study lounge inside your apartment or dorm room. It’s also okay to wrap up in a blanket while you study. If you’re cold, it’s harder to resist climbing into your bed, so adding layers of clothing or throwing a blanket over over shoulders is a better solution to keep you from dozing. If you absolutely need a nap, maybe because of stressful classes or miserable weather, set an alarm for a relatively short nap that won’t cause you to wake up feeling disoriented. Many studies recommend 20-minute naps as naps that won’t usually let you enter REM sleep, where you feel more tired waking up. Sleeping on top of the covers might also help prevent you from falling asleep too deeply.

taking breaks

Forgetting to take care of yourself can cause exhaustion to spiral into burnout. Taking a moment to recharge between classes will keep you from crashing at the end of the day and finishing your homework late at night. If you have back-to-back classes, refuel by grabbing something to eat and unwinding, but have a set time in mind for when you want to study so you don’t lose track of time. Eating before studying will give you an energy boost and help you focus. Your study session won’t get disrupted by annoying hunger pangs because you forgot to eat if you have a meal schedule. Your schedules will vary daily depending on your classes, which is completely fine- it can be nice to have something different to do rather than following the same routine every day.

be kind to yourself

Sometimes, rigorous courses can become overwhelming and stressful. It’s easy to become discouraged and doubt yourself when you feel like you can’t keep up with your peers or understand course material. However, it’s okay to struggle with a particular course and not everyone excels in the same areas. People learn in different ways, so take your time and don’t try to compete with others. Study at your own pace and do what works best for you. Having a plan for the future is great, but it’s important to be present and take one step at a time when things get stressful. Take care of yourself and remind yourself that you can get through your difficult courses this semester.