Your 5 Step Guide To Creating a Positive Relationship with the Gym

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re anything like me, you know the feeling of a really good workout that makes you feel like you’re on top of the world. Unfortunately, it’s not every day we get so lucky to experience it. Instead, many days at the gym are far from enjoyable. Whether it’s a challenging exercise, or it’s a struggle getting up to go, appreciating the gym isn’t always easy. As someone who grew up playing sports my whole life, I never had to think twice about getting in a daily workout, as I typically had practice and games occupying my schedule. However, as I got older, I had to rely more on self-motivation rather than habitual routine and team commitment. I wasn’t used to setting up workouts for myself, and it took me a long time to get to where I am today. Even now, I am still learning. Here are five of the most important lessons I have learned so far:

1.Pick a workout that you actually enjoy

My journey, like many others’, started off by experimenting with different workouts like weight lifting, running, pilates and so much more. No matter how hard I tried, I just couldn’t convince myself that some of these activities would ever become amusing. Instead, what I learned is that I don’t have to force myself to do something that I am not happy doing. With this, my first tip is to pick exercises that you truly like and ones that make you feel good. For me, that still includes playing soccer with my friends every now and then, but more consistently, it involves light weightlifting and walks. By engaging in activities I have fun doing, I end up having an exciting and successful workout.

2.Set a designated time

One thing that has helped me immensely in staying consistent at the gym is setting a designated time that fits into my schedule, and staying loyal to it. Instead of waiting for the perfect moment when I “feel like” going to work out, creating time slots allows me to seamlessly add exercising into my daily routine. Oftentimes, our commitments, everyday tasks and other hobbies leave us unmotivated to workout by the end of the day. Therefore, setting aside some free time at specific points of the day makes working out feel more embedded into daily to-do lists, and less like an extra chore.

3.Make a playlist and romanticize it!

Music has always been a way for me to shift my mood and create positive experiences. Having curated playlists for specific workouts helps to set the tone and keep me motivated. For activities like running and lifting, I prefer more upbeat genres, like house music, rap, pop or Spanish music.I prefer more relaxed tunes for walking and yoga. During certain times of the year, like the holiday season, all of my gym sessions are filled with Christmas classics like Last Christmas and Santa Tell Me. Shuffling these songs and letting the mood, rhythms and vibes guide your exercise routines often helps us enjoy our settings and environments more, especially when workouts can become physically exerting.

4.Build habits that fit you

Building a sustainable fitness routine starts with finding what personal habits best fit naturally into your everyday life. This might include finding a group of people to work out with, having one consistent gym partner or enjoying time alone while focusing on your routine. It is just as important to find an exercise that works for you, both in how often you go and how long you spend working out. Maybe that looks like 3 days a week of intense workouts, or daily moderate activity. Ultimately, developing habits that are realistic and reflect personal preferences assist in supporting goals and facilitating consistency.

5.Treat yourself after

After a strenuous workout, my favorite way to unwind is to take a long shower and commit to an evening of self care, if time allows. Recharging your mind and body after working out is just as crucial as putting in the effort at the gym. Creating a peaceful, zen environment to return to after exercising can also give you something to look forward to and make the experience more rewarding. Whether that involves skin care routines, calming music, or simply relaxing, these small moments can bring us back to a state of appreciation and tranquility.

Moving our bodies is a privilege and it shouldn’t be something we dread doing. Going to the gym and working out can be therapeutic, and even thrilling, when we create the right habits and mind space to allow ourselves to enjoy it. Everyone’s journey looks different, and part of that process includes discovering what motivates you and makes you feel confident. I hope you take some of these tips with you and find some of your own along the way!