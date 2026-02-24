We Tried Student Rec Classes So You Don’t Have To (But You Really Should)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every semester at UF, I make it my personal mission to actually use the resources I’m paying for. Tuition is expensive and I refuse to let those gym fees go to waste. Conveniently, the gyms are right next to half of my classes, so there’s really no excuse. Whether you’re a “five-days-a-week gym girl” or someone who walks into the weight room and immediately wants to leave (me too girl), I have good news: group fitness classes are the ultimate campus hack. Between the Student Recreation & Fitness Center and Southwest Recreation Center, there are so many options that can feel overwhelming. I’ve tried a solid lineup of them, so here’s what to expect and which ones might become your new obsession.

What to Expect:

Signing up is super simple. You can search “UF Student Rec classes” and follow the registration link on the website or use the RecSports app to grab your spot. Either way, make sure you get a confirmation email in your UF inbox because that’s how you know you’re officially in. Registration opens 25 hours before the class starts, so set a reminder if it’s a popular time slot. For example, if a class is Tuesday at 9:35 A.M., you can register for it on Monday at 8:35 A.M. Plan to arrive about 15 minutes early so you can find the right studio (it’ll say which one in your confirmation email), grab a good spot and settle in without feeling rushed. When you walk in, check the board at the front of the room to see what equipment you’ll need. Most of it is along the sides of the studio, and if you’re confused, please ask the instructor. Seriously. They are so nice and it is literally their job! Some classes have bright lights while others dim the room and turn on LED lights; it just depends on the vibe. Either way, no one is watching you. Once the workout starts, you’ll be way too focused on surviving the burn to worry about anything else. At the end of class, grab a wipe (usually by the door) and clean the equipment you used. Instructors always explain the workout at the beginning and guide you through everything during class, so you’ll never be left guessing what to do next.

Classes I’ve Tried Multiple Times

Yogalates (60 Min)

First Impression:

Everyone is wearing their cute colorful sets and the instructor is so sweet, I’m excited to stretch!

What It’s Actually Like:

Everything. Burns. My legs mostly. I can be dramatic but when I tell you that your legs will feel like they are on fire, I mean it. This class (like a lot of the classes) will push you to do your best and learn new moves. The instructor referred to yoga moves that I hadn’t heard of, but all you have to do is watch what the instructor does, so I wasn’t lost for long. Yogalates will have you sweating and on fire, but you’ll build up to the more complex moves as class goes on. By the end of class, you’ll be so proud and happy that you don’t have to pulse in the goddess pose anymore.

Would I Go Again?

Yes, it was a fun way to push myself and feel productive.

Total Body (45 min)

First Impression:

Omg, I think I’m going to get my butt kicked, the instructor looks so buff and strong.

What It’s Actually Like:

I just got my butt kicked, but at least she played Bad Bunny and Karol G. In all seriousness, it was intense because it feels like your whole entire body is being worked out, it is fast paced and you keep sweating. Though, the high energy is great and everyone is suffering together (yay community!). I left with no doubt in my mind that I worked out so if you are looking for a high pace, high energy class, then total body is the one for you!

Would I Go Again?

Yeah, I would go again because I enjoyed the energy and felt very strong (and fatigued) when class was over.

Hip Hop Cardio (60 min)

First Impression:

The vibes of this class can be neatly described as ‘Rainbow Dash from My Little Pony drank a case of White Monsters and is yet to crash.

What It’s Actually Like:

This class is HIGH energy in terms of the music, the instructor and the moves. I love to dance (doesn’t mean I’m any good at it) and you don’t need any dance experience for this class. It is a dance infused cardio class so you will be moving up, down, side to side and in circles around the class. Every instructor for this class will be lively, enthusiastic and make everyone twerk. Yes, you read that right, there will be twerking! So, if that’s your thing and your hips don’t lie, then this is your class. If you’re more like me and your hips are pathological liars, then fake it till you make it.

Would I Go Again?

Yes and no. It is a lot of cardio (and a lot of twerking) so if I am not in a very high energy mood, I probably won’t go. But on the days I need to get out of a slump, Hip Hop Cardio is a good way to get moving!

Barre (60 min)

In the interest of transparency, I have to let you know that I am completely biased when it comes to barre. It has become my favorite class that I want to gatekeep just so I don’t have to fight people for a spot.

First Impression:

My friends and I decided to pick a class to attend every week together, and barre worked with everyone’s schedule. It is supposed to be a dance and pilates fusion, so it seemed like fun!

What It’s Actually Like:

When we walked in, there were bars set up in the room that fit four people each and after we grabbed the other equipment (sliders, blocks and weights), we got started. Annabelle (the instructor) makes the class so engaging, with a new playlist and routine every week. The movements progressively get more intense, so you can expect to feel the burn during class and soreness in the days after. This class helps you to feel stronger and increase your flexibility with standing and mat exercises.

Would I Go Again?

Yes, yes and yes. My friends and I make it a point to go every week and we have been going since Annabelle started teaching barre in Fall 2025. Every week, we know that Annabelle has cooked something up to make us stronger and test our limits. This class is my favorite because it is not easy, I have seen the growth I’ve made and I always leave feeling satisfied and proud I showed up. So if you decide to try barre please leave me a spot in class and let Annabelle know that Kailey sent you.

Classes I’ve Tried Once

Dance Choreo – So much fun! You spend the whole class learning a step by step dance routine, and you don’t need any dance experience.

Cycling – It hurts so much! I’ve learned I’m not much of a cyclist, but it is a great way to work up a sweat.

Line Dancing – It is fun and confusing! If you want to try line dancing without committing to a line dancing bar, this is a great way to do it. It can get confusing with all the fast moves but eventually, you start to remember the moves.

Abs, Booty and Core – Ouch! This class is effective in making your stomach and butt hurt when you sit. You will feel the burn, no doubt!

So … What’s The Point?

I’m glad you asked! The point is this: these aren’t even all the classes UF offers. There are so many options with something for everyone. If you’re thinking “But I don’t know what I’m doing in the gym,” you don’t have to. That’s the fitness instructor’s job, all you have to do is follow them! Whether this is your first fitness class or your hundredth, I challenge you to try a workout class, bonus points if it is a class out of your comfort zone. So, don’t let this fun activity (that you already pay for!) go to waste!