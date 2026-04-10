This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The protein epidemic – it’s here and ready to take over all of our lives, and for some of us it already has.

I’m sure you’ve seen the millions of new products that are taking up inventory in all of our favorite shops: the Starbucks vanilla protein latte and their new line of protein milk, the Dunkin’ Donuts protein refresher and coffee, Gal Gadot’s Goodles protein mac and cheese.

The list goes on: from potato chips to soda, there are products with infused protein ingredients claiming to be healthier and have better macronutrients than the normal version.

A TikTok user notes the abnormality of this increase of protein products by showing her picking up a Barebell protein soda with the caption: “Protein everywhere. Even the soda … ”

Do we need all this protein? And is this really a better, “healthier” alternative for you?

Do we need all this protein?

Do American adults really need more protein? Could this help address the American obesity problem? The answer is no, not even close. Most American doctors and researchers have denied this claim. Most American adults are getting enough, if not more than enough protein in their diets. Despite all this hype, Americans are eating more than enough protein, with federal guidelines recommending 0.7-1.6 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight; the average American is consuming at least one gram of protein per kg.

The real issue Americans are facing when it comes to dietary needs is not protein, but fiber. Americans are consuming ⅔ of their proteins from animal derived meat, but are completely ignoring fiber-rich proteins such as lentils, peas, nuts, seeds etc. Especially when addressing the obesity crisis Americans now face, these types of fiber-rich foods are essential for supporting digestion, blood pressure and overall cholesterol health that is being worsened by extreme ingestion of meat products (and would aid the increasing colon-cancer crisis American male adults are facing).

Why now? Why are brands changing formulas and creating new products specifically for the goal of achieving a better protein-to-calorie ratio?

Unless you are seriously blind to the internet and pop culture, you are definitely opening your phone to any social media platform and seeing some sort of video or post about health, gym content or something else related to improving physique.

There is no surprise that with the rise of GLP-1s, a newly approved weight loss drug that was previously used to treat pre- and current diabetics, is not being used to treat obesity and other weight related issues. Many are not actually facing obesity, but getting prescriptions to be more lean or to lose unwanted, stubborn weight.

Alongside the use of GLP-1s has also been the rise of Red Pill content – content created by men for men to promote toxic masculinity, including the enforcement of gender roles. This content spreads anti-feminine, misogynistic and male supremacy ideals. Particularly these red pill creators emphasize the importance of increasing a young man’s “market sexual value,” which inherently promotes toxic physical masculinity – the bigger muscles, the broader shoulders and overall leaner physique.



By encouraging these unrealistic, and often unhealthy physical standards, gym and health content has merged. It is understood that one of the biggest tips young men are given on social media is to increase muscle mass and consume less calories by consuming as much protein as possible; this is seen as the “trick” or tool to getting the best physical shape and therefore increasing your “market sexual value” that is so desired.

This addiction to protein has grown in popularity over the last few years, spreading from masculine “red-pill” influencers to female gym content. With enough people spreading misinformation, and enough brands creating new products infused with protein in all different forms, it was bound to gain a lot of traction.

This is seen all over social media, but especially on Tiktok, where people tend to overshare videos of their bodies and food consumption more than anywhere else.

One young girl can be seen standing with her whole body in front of the camera holding a chocolate protein shake with the caption: “I fear I am addicted to protein. Whenever anything has protein in it I HAVE to eat it. I also won’t eat something if it’s not the high protein option. I don’t even work out.” This explicitly shows the popularity this protein propaganda has gained, and the dangers that it may cause by making a person overzealous with the “need” to consume an amount of protein.

Is consuming all this protein really healthier for you?

While there can be benefits to increasing your protein intake, especially if you are someone who is attempting to improve their physique or has protein deficiencies, many doctors and professionals advise against over-consuming unnatural protein sources due to the other health risks they may carry.

One journalist notes the absurdity of these new unnatural protein products being used to promote health. “Many Americans are trying to find ways to consume even more protein. Now protein’s being advertised on pancake mix and candy bars and on ice cream pints. It’s kind of maddening if you really think about it.”

Another TikTok comment notes the oddness of these protein products being promoted as healthy by stating, “Good rule of thumb regarding protein: if it naturally has lots of protein (e.g. meat, eggs, skyr) eat it. If it says high protein on the package, put it back on the shelf. It‘s usually a scam.”

And doctors agree with those people.

Many artificial protein products contain a multitude of ingredients that pose bigger health risks than consuming a little less protein. These artificial protein products often have to make up for the decline in taste or texture quality the whey or casein protein mixes may carry in their products by using added and artificial sugars, unnatural flavorings, thickening agents and other unnatural chemicals.

Not to mention the fact that these powders and products are relatively new, only gaining popularity in the last five to ten years, so the long-term effects these may have are pretty much unknown.

It is also very alarming that, because some protein products are seen as dietary supplements, “the FDA leaves it up to manufacturers to evaluate the safety and labeling of products.” Basically, there is no way to know if manufactures of these products are really telling the truth or if they are omitting some data to ensure the profitability of their products.

So is protein really that important to gain muscle and improve your physical appearance and maybe overall self perception? Yes, but not in the way that’s being marketed on social media.

Make your own health decisions, communicate with doctors or nutritionists and stick to recommended guidelines rather than trusting just about any social media influencer.