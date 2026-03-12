The Line Dancing Craze Has Taken Over & People Want More

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In a college town with lots of active night life, one thing especially seems out of place. There is only one line dancing venue. Vivid Music Hall has served as Gainesville’s primary line dancing location since 2006. The venue also hosts concerts, private events, comedy shows and other events.

However, there is a catch.

Vivid Music Hall consistently hosts line dancing only once a week, on Thursdays, and even then, it is often replaced or rescheduled. If there is an event going on or the bar is rented out, the venue will cancel or move line dancing nights. Occasionally, the hall will replace a Thursday night line dancing with Fridays and Saturdays. But this has not stopped students from going line dancing – it has only made them crave it more.

So why has line dancing become so popular recently?

Line dancing can be traced back to the 1950s with roots around the Western and Southern area of the United States. Thus, it has been around for longer than we’d assume, with multiple generations enjoying the dance, rhythm and music. In 2024, two of my childhood friends invited me to go to the venue in my hometown and first to introduce me to line dancing. Then, I learned that my friend’s parents used to go line dancing as well and that this is not a creation of our generation. Like many old trends, they always find their way back into the cultural cycle.

However, dancing has changed significantly throughout the years. Now, in a line dancing bar, we can see an evolved form of line dancing. It’s not just country music anymore, it’s a mix of songs across generations. When you first think of the activity, the first thing that pops into mind are cowboy hats, Western fringe and boots. Although this is true, it isn’t the only thing. Sure, dancers wear boots to slide across the floor, and there are plenty of cowboy hats to be seen, but country music is not dominant anymore. In many of the popular dances, dancers follow along to tunes by pop singers and rappers, such as Pitbull, Britney Spears, Michael Jackson, Bruno Mars, Usher, Rihanna and others. Intermediate dancers post themselves arranging sequences to create new dances that usually make their ways into the bars. At Vivid, you can often find a dancer being recorded during a song for their social media platforms.

Not only are we seeing classic dances such as Boot Scootin’ Boogie, we are also seeing a modernized form of line dancing emerge. And this form of recreation is not only enjoyable for skilled dancers, it has a variety of benefits for everyone – it’s not only good for your body, it’s good for your brain. Studies show that line dancing improves physical health through balance, coordination and cardiovascular strength. It can contribute to decreases in anxiety and depression, and it fosters an atmosphere for social interaction. The same study suggests that participants experience improvements in their memory and functions. Remembering the dances requires work and your brain works harder as you advance to difficult dances and long sequences.

As far as social interaction, swing dancers often ask someone to join them and will lead them through freestyled choreography. This fosters friendships, builds trust and promotes community engagement. Due to this, line dancers often run into familiar faces at their local bar because they are all partaking in this shared experience, learning and dancing together.

If you’re looking to get involved or learn the basics, check out the university’s line dancing club! According to the club’s Instagram, the University of Florida line dancing club was established in 2023. They are an active organization that holds socials, GBMS, open practices and more. And they are becoming more apparent around campus too. Last year, the club performed at a home women’s basketball game. Additionally, they have paired with other UF organizations like Balanced Living in Stem (BLIS), AscenDance Salsa, Future Healthcare Professionals for Rural America (FHPRA) and more for socials and events.

So, for the sake of your well-being, grab your partner, throw on some boots and get dancin’.