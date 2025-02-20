The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fad diets and trendy workout routines are nothing new to the average social media user. From the “12-3-30” treadmill technique to intermittent fasting, Chloe Ting’s ab workouts and even eating steak and eggs on a cutting board, the list is endless. In the past year or so, the newest fitness craze has been the Stairmaster. Popular content creators like Hailey Fernandez and others have flaunted their 6-pack abs and sweating foreheads, convincing their viewers that 30 minutes of clinging to the handlebars and stepping up a never-ending flight of stairs is the key to weight loss, toning up, growing your glutes and just about every fitness goal you might have. If you’ve stepped into a gym lately, you’ve probably noticed them: the Stairmasters, once ignored, are now constantly occupied with lines of girls in matching workout sets, holding Stanley cups or Owala bottles, sweating and stepping in sync. But why?

Why I Like the Stairmaster

Now, I’d like to preface this by saying I’m not the biggest fan of fitness trends for a few reasons. Getting into a consistent workout routine is challenging enough, and all the conflicting voices telling you what you “have” to do to see progress can often be more overwhelming than helpful. It’s my firm belief that no workout is a one-size-fits-all solution. But despite my initial resistance to the Stairmaster craze, I too have fallen victim. And I don’t hate it.

As someone who has always preferred swimming and running, the Stairmaster has quickly become one of my favorite cardio machines, if not my favorite. Not only have I seen noticeable physical changes since incorporating it into my routine, but it has also helped me stay consistent in the gym, which is a huge win. For me, running is great but it can be unreliable. Some days I can barely manage a mile, while other days I can go for three without breaking a sweat. The Stairmaster, however, has proven to be much more dependable. I’ve heard plenty of people call it impossible and even “hell on Earth.” I disagree. I actually find it very manageable once you get into a rhythm, and here’s how.

My Routines

I’ve created a couple of routines that work for me depending on my time and energy levels for the day:

Short and Sweet (30 minutes): Level 6 for 5 minutes Level 7 for 10 minutes Level 8 for 15 minutes

Extended (60 minutes): Level 5 for 10 minutes Level 6 for 20 minutes Level 7 for 20 minutes Level 8 for 10 minutes



I mix things up based on how I feel and how much time I have, but this general framework works for me. Of course, there are days when I switch things up entirely. Sometimes it’s a 30-minute sprint with a good playlist, or I’ll do a longer session at a slower pace while catching up on a favorite show. Music and entertainment really help me stay engaged during longer sessions. You can also find plenty of Stairmaster challenges or routines online. The most important thing is listening to your body and finding what works for you.

Tips for Getting Started

If you’re looking to jump on the Stairmaster trend but are feeling intimidated, I’ve got you covered. Here are my top tips for getting those steps in:

Consistency is Key

I can’t stress this enough. The Stairmaster becomes exponentially easier after a couple of weeks of consistent use. The first few sessions may feel brutal, but it gets more manageable as you build strength and stamina. Trust me, stick with it. It’s a Mental Game

When I first started, I could barely manage 10 minutes. But one day, I decided to push myself and told myself, “I’m going to do an hour,” and I did it. You’ll be surprised how much of it is mental. If you think you can’t do it, you probably won’t. But if you challenge yourself, you’ll probably be surprised at what you can do. Cover Up the Screen

I almost always cover the timer with my sweatshirt to avoid staring at the clock every few seconds. The time will drag on if you’re watching it every step of the way. A watched pot never boils and a watched clock never passes…or something. Find Something to Entertain You

If you’re planning to go for an extended session (60+ minutes), have a plan to keep your mind occupied. A curated playlist or an audiobook can make the time fly by. You could even catch up on your favorite shows or immerse yourself in an album (I’ve listened to Lorde’s Melodrama on the Stairmaster more times than I can count). Make it Fun!

Whether it’s a fresh Celsius, new episode of your favorite show, or just a fun workout buddy to join you, find something to look forward to during your session. It’s easier to stick with something if you enjoy it, and having a small treat or motivation makes it less of a chore.

Final Thoughts

The Stairmaster craze may come and go, but I’ve found a rhythm with it that works for me. It’s a cardio option that provides consistency and, for me, results. But, it’s important to remember that there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to fitness. Find what works for you and don’t be afraid to try new things – whether that’s the Stairmaster or another form of exercise. The key is to stay consistent and enjoy the process. Good luck stepping, girls!