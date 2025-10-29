Being Chronically Online: Is It That Bad? 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Merriam-Webster Dictionary added “doomscroll” as an official word in late September 2023. Since then, the word has appeared everywhere: in TikTok comment sections, as a common response when asked “what are you up to?”, and even as the name of a progressive metal band. Needless to say, the world is familiar. Along with doomscrolling comes the overarching side effect of being chronically online. Largely used as an insult, the phrase describes people who are…well, online.

Being chronically online has what seems like endless negative impacts, from physical effects like eye strain and hypertension to mental effects like sleep disruption and increased levels of anxiety. According to an article published in the National Library of Medicine titled “Link between excessive social media use and psychiatric disorders,” social media is the second leading cause of disability within psychiatric disorders, such as disturbed sleep, decreased subjective happiness, poor academic performance, anxiety and depression. Alongside this correlation, there has also been a massive increase in social media use for children and teens, “ranging from 12% in 2005 to 90% in 2015.”

A Healthline article titled “How the Internet Affects Your Mental Wellbeing” also cited several negative mental health effects of being online too much. The article cited a 2017 study that found that adults who watched TV or used a computer for over six hours a day faced a higher likelihood of severe depression. For teenagers who are likely clocking in heavy screen times of at least six hours a day, this statistic still holds true. The article also explained that the “constant connectivity” doesn’t provide actual intimate relationships, but replaces the time people would spend investing in real-life ones.

So, my case that being chronically online isn’t that bad doesn’t really hold much weight. Let me be clear: I don’t think being chronically online is a good thing. The negative impacts of excessive social media usage and screen time are not only scientifically proven through research, but they’re also lived experiences for many young adults. All that being said, I’d still argue that certain aspects of being chronically online aren’t that bad. Sure, being on your phone for hours a day isn’t great. And yeah, spending time outside or with friends would likely be more beneficial for your overall health. But doomscrolling can have some upsides (and I’m not just trying to make myself feel better about my screentime).

For one, pop-culture awareness. It’s impossible to deny: social media has its hands in almost every aspect of our lives. If you’re even mildly online, you’ve probably noticed how quickly trends, slang, news and brainrot jokes spread. Being chronically online gives you an eye into that and involves you in it. You know what people are talking about and what issues are popular. Content exposure can connect you with others and include you in a larger cultural movement.

Which leads me to my second point: social connection. Although being online is commonly thought of as something that will make you less apt to gain social skills, I’d argue that it can help in certain situations. Being able to understand the current TikTok brainrot, knowing the appropriate time to make niche online references, and understanding what’s going on when someone makes them back to you — these are all things that will create a social connection. Being chronically online also allows you to process and learn information at an incredibly rapid pace. Even though you might not process or retain a lot of it, most social media content is short-form and ingested in repetitive increments.

At the end of the day, being chronically online is what you make of it. If you’re able to find a balance between doomscrolling and maintaining a real social life, then you might be able to achieve that perfect sweet spot where being chronically online can actually benefit you. So maybe the answer isn’t to log off completely, but to find that in-between.