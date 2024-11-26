5 Lessons from Gardening To Implement When Burnt Out

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The concept of self-care has not wavered in its popularity, especially on social media. I constantly see self-care ideas posted on Pinterest, Instagram and Tiktok that usually involve shopping, chocolate and pizza. While those are also three of my favorite things, the concept of self-care goes much deeper. It is also not a new concept; the principles of self-care have been applied to gardens for centuries.

I–as a college student, as a woman and as a human being–am more similar to a garden than I initially realized. And you are, too. We constantly endure the rain of life, with the storms of our circumstances often bringing mental cloudiness. Simultaneously, we also bask in the sun of life, as the brightness of our circumstances brings ourcheeriest days. We harvest the fruits of the seeds we sow, yet we go through seasons of drought that lie beyond our control.

But my similarities to gardens extend far beyond the metaphorical overlappings mentioned above. I learned that the practicality of caring for plants could be mirrored in caring for myself during times of burnout in five specific ways: my soil, my roots, my pruning, my watering and my fertilization.

The Soil

The soil is one of the first, most fundamental elements in planting a garden. The soil is the basic environment in which the plant resides. The better the quality of the soil, the better the growth of the plant. Likewise, my environment, including both my internal and external environment, is the most basic form of self-care. My internal environment involves the food I consume, the movement I practice and the sleep I get. My external environment relates to the rooms I inhabit and the car I drive. Once burnout sets in, changing the soil through decluttering my car or rearranging my bedroom can spur the growth I desperately want to see.

The Roots

Once my soil has been properly examined and corrected if necessary, I gain the mental and physical clarity to examine my roots. What am I attached to? Perhaps I am attached to feelings, such as worry or uncertainty. Or, I might be attached to circumstances, such as a difficult-to-maintain schedule or a stressful commitment. Once I know the root of my burnout, I can begin pruning, watering and fertilizing.

The Pruning

Google’s definition of pruning is to “trim (a tree, shrub, or bush) by cutting away dead or overgrown branches or stems, especially to increase fruitfulness and growth.” This can be a painful step, as it involves saying goodbye to branches or stems–or people, situations or responsibilities–that are hindering growth. This can be incredibly challenging, as some branches are attached to fruitful past seasons that shaped me into who I am today. But here’s the catch: pruning isn’t limited to painful goodbyes—it also creates room for delightful hellos and new opportunities.

The Watering

Most plants are watered daily, for this step is a necessity for growth. And, while you and I also need water to survive, other daily needs also exist. For me, watering includes doing my devotions, moving my body (even if just for five minutes) and making myself a delicious cup of coffee in the morning. For you, watering might encompass taking a walk, calling a long-distance friend or watching your comfort show. By definition, watering includes basic tasks needed for physical survival. However, watering also includes basic tasks that are vital for mental health.

The Fertilizing

Fertilizing is described by Google as a way to “make (soil or land) more fertile or productive by adding suitable substances to it.” Like watering, fertilization is vital for plants to bloom; however, unlike watering, it is not a daily need. Fertilizing involves weekly, bi-monthly or monthly activities that help one to be their happiest, best self. For me, fertilizing involves going to Bible study every week and having a dinner date with my boyfriend each month. Other ways to fertilize could be signing up for a pop-up run club or hosting a monthly movie night with your suitemates. Whatever way you choose to fertilize, the timing should be far enough apart to keep the activity feeling special but close enough that you consistently have something to look forward to.

Like the majority of my peers, I have walked through quite a few challenging circumstances this semester. When life gets difficult and the time feels like it’s flying, I tend to resort to survival mode, functioning on auto-pilot until my surroundings calm down. However, even if my circumstances lead to burnout, I can continue to grow by focusing on my soil, roots, pruning, watering and fertilizing.