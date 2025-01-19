This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter.

Walking into UCSB’s Rec Cen feels like stepping off the elevator onto the fourth floor of the Davidson Library: so many familiar faces, and every spot is taken. Similarly to how I turn right back around to find a seat on another floor, the overwhelming weight room has me searching for a treadmill in some corner of the MAC instead. Needless to say, I’m not the biggest fan of the gym environment and much prefer more dynamic exercises to picking things up and putting them down. My pickiness tends to narrow it down to workouts that often require expensive machines and experienced instructors. So, to give some a try, I’ve been scoping out the best free trials at various fitness studios around (and even within) UCSB.

This first studio is probably where you’ll get the most bang for your buck. With an entire week of free, unlimited hot yoga classes, it feels like too much of a steal to not try and go every day (or even twice!). A self-proclaimed yogi after these seven days, I realized how much satisfaction I got from the daily task of simply signing up, then showing up. This carried over weeks past the free trial, inspiring me to incorporate movement into my daily activities. I found myself sneaking stretches into my morning routine to help me gain consciousness before my dreaded 8am and bending into a forward fold instead of collapsing on the couch for a moment of rest during a busy day.

In case you get too comfortable in your savasana, this class is sure to wake you up. Just like the hot yoga at Corepower, you’ll feel like you’ve sweated out all of your midterm-induced stress by the end of it. In the dark studio with music blasting, this class offers the solace of privacy (for sweating, panting, etc.) while also motivating the group as a community. Every second of these 45 minutes is spent moving to the beat of high-energy remixes that you’ll make a mental note to add to your workout playlist after your ride.

The Pilates reformer machine can be intimidating (maybe picking things up and putting them down doesn’t seem so bad anymore), but with this free 30-minute introductory class, you’ll learn all of the moving parts while getting in a quick workout that’ll leave you just sore enough to want to come back. So, put on your matching set and get ready to work muscles you didn’t even know you had!

If you’re looking for an experience that’ll help you brave the weight rooms without abandoning the beloved treadmill, this combination of tread, rower, and weighted floor (or body weight) exercises might just be the perfect change of scenery. Throughout one hour of alternating between these stations, certified coaches and fitness-tracking technologies guide you through routines that you can carry with you back to the Rec Cen after the free trial is done.

Right here on campus

Last but not least, UCSB offers more than just a free-for-all workout at the Rec Cen (eek!) or a paid Gaucho REC Class (although I do have my eye on the Yoga Sunset Flow for next quarter!) The Associated Students Committee on Student Well-Being offers free group workout classes in their Fitness Series. This quarter, it’s a weekly Pilates mat class, taught right here at the UCen. This two-month-long program is a great way to meet other students, and maybe you’ll even form a group to venture into the gym with after class is done!

Trying out a few free classes is a fun way to explore new types of exercise and even incorporate them into your gym or at-home routine. Whether you’re like me and prefer a workout guided by a spirited instructor, or you’re a die-hard gymgoer looking to try something new, you might just discover something you (and your budget) love.