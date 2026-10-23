Why Is Every Girl in Her 20s Suddenly Training for Something?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Somewhere between signing up for HYROX, running track, and trying just about every fitness class I can find, I realized something: I always seem to be training for something, but that’s exactly what keeps me motivated. Whether it’s improving my running pace, lifting heavier weights, or preparing for my next competition, there’s almost always another goal on my calendar.

And looking around, I don’t think I’m the only one.

My social media feed is constantly filled with race-day preparations, training routines, workout classes, and inspiration for the next fitness challenge. It seems like everywhere I turn, someone is preparing for a half marathon, joining an athletic club, or trying something completely new.

I might just be part of a smaller group of people who genuinely love this lifestyle, but finding others who share that excitement has become one of my favorite parts of fitness.

Somewhere along the way, exercising seems to have evolved from something we do to stay healthy into something we’re constantly working toward.

But why?

From Working Out to Training for Something

For a long time, fitness conversations seemed to revolve around appearance. Working out was often framed as a way to lose weight, tone up, or achieve a certain body type. While those conversations certainly haven’t disappeared, I’ve noticed another perspective becoming increasingly popular: focusing on what our bodies can accomplish rather than simply how they look.

Instead of asking how many calories a workout burns, we’re talking about running faster, lifting heavier, and building endurance.

There’s something refreshing about that.

As someone who has been involved in sports for most of my life, I’ve always enjoyed having something to work toward. But training for HYROX has given me a new challenge, combining running and strength training in a way that pushes me beyond my usual routine.

It’s about recognizing where I need to improve, trying new workouts, and showing up consistently, even when progress feels slow.

And I think that’s part of what makes training so appealing. Having a goal gives our workouts a purpose beyond simply checking exercise off our to-do lists.

Fitness Is Becoming a Social Experience

Another interesting part of this shift is how much fitness has become intertwined with our social lives.

Think about how many people are meeting through run clubs, workout classes, and fitness communities. Instead of always making plans around getting coffee or going out, we’re finding ways to connect through movement.

Living in Los Angeles, it’s hard not to notice how many opportunities there are to get involved. From beachside run clubs to Pilates studios and strength-training classes, fitness has become another way to explore the city and meet people.

And honestly, I understand the appeal.

I’ve always loved trying new sports and workouts, partly because I enjoy challenging myself, but also because I love discovering different fitness communities. There’s something exciting about walking into a new class, learning a completely different way to move, and realizing how much more there is to explore.

Even when I’m trying something completely outside my comfort zone, being surrounded by people who are equally excited to be there makes the experience so much more enjoyable.

For college students especially, these spaces can offer something beyond exercise. They provide opportunities to meet people outside our usual social circles and build friendships around shared interests.

Maybe It’s About Finding Out What We’re Capable Of

Despite the pressure that can sometimes come with fitness culture, I think there’s something genuinely exciting about seeing more women embrace physical challenges.

Whether it’s someone running their first 5K, lifting weights for the first time, or signing up for a competition they never imagined completing, these experiences can change how we think about ourselves.

They remind us that we’re capable of learning new things, becoming stronger, and doing something that once felt intimidating.

Personally, I don’t see myself ever sticking to just one sport or type of exercise. I love running, strength training, trying new classes, and finding different ways to challenge myself. HYROX is simply the latest thing I’ve decided to work toward, and I’m sure it won’t be the last.

Maybe that’s why everyone seems to be training for something.

It’s not necessarily about collecting medals, posting race photos, or chasing personal records. Sometimes, it’s about having something to look forward to, finding a community, and discovering what our bodies can do.

And if there’s one thing I’ve learned from constantly trying something new, it’s that you don’t have to be particularly good at something to enjoy the process of getting better.