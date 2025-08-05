These 5 Fitness Influencers Have Kept My Health & Wellness Goals In Check

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Summer has always been my prime time to set health and wellness goals that I can actually follow through on. Without the stresses, time commitments, and social obligations that come with school, I have the ability to build a schedule that works for me. However, this summer as I’ve been sitting at my desk studying for eight hours a day, I’ve found it extremely difficult to stay motivated with my exercise and healthy eating routine. Let’s be real, at the end of a long day exerting all of your brain power the last thing that you want to do is eat a salad and go to your high schooler-infested gym. Thanks to these five fitness influencers, I’ve been able to find balance, stay consistent, and develop healthy habits that allow me to see results while maintaining a busy work schedule!

Hailey Fernandes

Hailey is living proof of the phrase “hard work pays off”. She initially gained traction on social media for documenting her dramatic transformation over years in the gym, and continues to inspire thousands of her followers on their fitness journies. I personally really appreciate her authenticity and how she keeps it real: results aren’t going to happen overnight, and that’s okay. Also, her true love for the gym as a place of stress relief and positivity gave me a new outlook. Instead of dreading my 6am gym session, I appreciate it and look forward to accomplishing it every single day. Hailey Fernandes encapsulates the values of discipline and focus in a feasible and motivating way.

Tiktok: @lastairbender222

Instagram: @haileyann29

Demetra Dias

If you’re looking for a relatable fitness girly who really balances it all, Demetra is the one. Not only is she an internet personality and gym fanatic, she’s also an intern and student who shows that you can reach your health goals if you truly want to. Her radiant personality itself encourages me to have a positive attitude toward life, including the long dreaded days. I often go to Demetra’s account for healthy meal inspo since they’re easy, delicious, whole food based, and most importantly satisfying. Not to mention, her ab routine is absolutely killer and her ability to make it look easy inspires me to eventually get to that point. Demetra Dias is a ray of sunshine, relatable, balanced fitness influencer that will have you hitting your goals without a second thought.

Tiktok: @deme.lockedin

Instagram: @demetra.dias

Lidia Mera

Talk about clean girl pilates princess, Lidia Mera is the vision board fitness influencer. I’ve been subscribed to her Youtube account for years, and often find myself doing one of her pilates videos on days when I don’t feel motivated enough to go to the gym. Her morning vlogs always remind me that taking care of myself, and not rushing through things like my skin care or breakfast can make a huge difference in the outcome of my day. Also, her calm tone (and British accent) brings out a peaceful aspect that makes her pilates videos almost relaxing. Her aesthetic, focus on wellness, and busy-girl-approved workouts make Lidia Mera a go-to corner of the fitness world.

Tiktok: @lidiavmera

Instagram: @lidiavmera

Nairee Kiana

For a mix of pilates inspired and strength training workouts, I always turn to Nairee Kiana. She’s a coach on Ladder, an online training platform, but also gives tons of workout routines for specific goals on her Tiktok. Whether it’s toning your legs or building pilates arms at home, I can guarantee Nairee will have a video for you. She also features inspirational videos for self growth and becoming the person you say that you want to be, which is a helpful reminder for me to stay consistent with my goals. Want to go to the gym with a friend? Her bestie challenges are so fun and make going to the gym with friends exciting! Naire Kiana is the best of both the pilates and gym worlds, and her focus on the 4-2-1 body recomposition method makes her gym routines distinct from other fitness influencers.

Tiktok: @naireekiana

Instagram: @naireekiana

Kiara Jaye

Last but definitely not least, Kiara Jaye is a transformation coach that shares lessons from her journey and echoes the importance of training to get stronger rather than smaller. Her focus on staying lean and building muscle without overworking or restricting yourself makes Kiara’s method ideal for my busy schedule. The most refreshing aspect of her account is her emphasis on staying consistent over trying to be perfect. I’m personally a perfectionist, and when I don’t accomplish everything I want one day it discourages me on other days, so hearing this from her grounds me in many ways. Kiara makes simple healthy habits the center of her fitness regimen, which makes eating clean and working out achievable even with a hectic life.

Tiktok: @kiarajaye

Instagram: @kiarajaye

Between Tiktok, Instagram, and Youtube there are so many fitness influencers that align with my personal goals. This summer, I’m determined to retain a manageable workout routine and focus on consuming whole foods while balancing with long hours of studying, vacationing, and doing the things I love. These five fitness influencers inspire me to reach my goals without being too unrealistic, because at the end of the day it’s all about bettering myself inside and out!