A Fitness Instructor Rates The Best and Worst Workout Sets

As a spin instructor at UCLA’s John Wooden Center and a general fitness freak, I’m constantly sweating (and I mean constantly), meaning that I spend the majority of my time searching for the best workout sets to support my training. With multiple workouts a day, I put my activewear through the wringer, testing its durability, comfort, and performance under pressure. Yes, my laundry days are an absolute nightmare, but it’s all worth it just to give you the inside scoop on the best set for your fitness routine.

Lululemon: The Classic

Pros: Incredibly durable fabrics that have great sweat-wicking capabilities Many style options, including supportive, sculpting fits that could be used during high-impact and low-impact workouts Wide variety of colors, from muted earthy tones to neons Leggings and bras that stay in place during intense training sessions (no matter your cup size) BBL Jacket. Need I say more?



Cons: Extremely pricey (you’re paying for quality, but it’s an investment) The cutest style options for tops tend to lack sufficient support for higher-impact activities Occasionally inconsistent sizing with different clothing pieces—your jacket will definitely not be the same size as your bra or your leggings



Best for: High-intensity training, weightlifting, running

Alo: The Hot New Brand

Pros: Chock-full of aesthetic and trendy designs—the perfect option for gym-to-street looks Plenty of options for both cold weather and hot weather Cute accessories, ranging from socks to headbands to bags



Cons: Majority of styles are much more about looks than actual physical performance, not extremely supportive for women with larger cup sizes Extremely pricey, similar to Lululemon, but lower fabric quality overall Fabric isn’t as sweat-wicking, making it less ideal for high-intensity workouts



Best for: Light training, mobility work, athleisure wear

Vuori: The Underdog with a Cult Following

Pros: The softest, most comfortable, and breathable fabric of the bunch Flattering color scheme with unique bra constructions Leggings with drawstrings and pockets? Yes, please. More affordable compared to Lululemon and Alo (still pricey though)



Cons: Very lightweight fabric with less compression and support in leggings and bras Stay away from heated workouts, especially if sweat stains are your personal nightmare



Best for: Yoga, Pilates, low-impact strength training

Athleta: The Sustainable Choice

Pros: Sustainable fabrics and ethical production practices (yay!) Supportive, well-fitted designs for various workout intensities and cup sizes More affordable than Lululemon with matching high quality fabrics Adorable themed drops and edits (the Galentine’s Drop is a must-shop)



Cons: Some styles can feel a little stiff or overly restrictive, especially for curvier women (not every woman with a larger chest is looking for modest styles) Limited trendy or fashion-forward options



Best for: Cross-training, running, sustainable fashion-conscious athletes

Beyond Yoga: The Cozy Contender

Pros: Unbelievably soft and comfortable fabric Sets that are great for lounging, low-impact workouts, or even just running errands High-waisted leggings that stay put through anything you put them through



Cons: Can work for intense, high-sweat workouts if (and I do mean if) supplemented with additional garments; I usually wear a sports bra under their built-in bra. More about comfort than compression or performance



Best for: Yoga, stretching, casual wear

Honorable Mentions

Gymshark: Moderately budget-friendly, stylish, and ideal for weightlifting, though some pieces may lose their compression over time.

Nike: A go-to for performance and durability, but comfort and style can be inconsistent across different collections.

Fabletics: Budget-friendly and subscription-based (questionable), offering decent quality, but the designs aren’t always as fashion-forward as other brands.

Under Armour: Excellent for high-performance training with great breathability, but not the best choice if you’re aiming for a stylish gym look.

Astoria Activewear: Feminine and trendy sets with unique patterns, but sizing tends to be entirely unpredictable.

DFYNE: Offers a wide range of stylish, colorful sets, but some fabrics can be sheer and prone to sweat stains.

The Verdict

When it comes to workout sets, the best choice depends entirely on your fitness needs and personal style. If you’re after top-tier performance and durability, Lululemon is a solid investment, especially for high-intensity training. For those prioritizing aesthetics and trendy designs, Alo Yoga is the go-to, though it may not hold up in sweatier sessions. Vuori offers unmatched comfort and breathability, making it ideal for low-impact workouts or lounging. If sustainability is a priority, Athleta delivers high-quality, eco-friendly options without sacrificing performance. And for the ultimate cozy, all-day wear, Beyond Yoga is a dream—just don’t rely on it for hardcore training.

Ultimately, the best workout set is the one that makes you feel the most confident, supported, and ready to move. Whether you’re hitting the gym, stretching it out in a down dog, or just running errands in style, there’s a perfect fit out there for you. See you in the gym!