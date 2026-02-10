Why So Many Young Women Are Exhausted (P.S. It’s Not Just Lack of Sleep)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Entering a new semester, many of us can relate to that fired-up, motivated pace we feel when it comes to goals, routines, and responsibilities. As the weeks pass, you might notice that even when you’re doing everything “right,” burnout still creeps in. Your power-blocked hour stays consistent with emails and assignments. You’ve cut back on doom-scrolling. You’re reading before bed and getting a solid amount of sleep, yet you’re still waking up exhausted and dragging through the day.

So, what’s going on?

Before your exhaustion is written off as being “lazy” or “in your head,” it’s worth noting at an aspect of our health not spoken about nearly enough: how well the body and brain are actually being fueled. Energy isn’t just about sleep; it’s about whether your nutrition is supporting your metabolism, hormonal shifts, cognitive focus, and physical output. Whether you’re training regularly, curious about potential nutrient gaps, or trying to feel more alert and resilient throughout the day, understanding women’s nutrition can offer powerful tools for improving endurance, mental clarity, and overall well-being.

When women discuss fatigue and burnout, sleep is usually the first thing people point to — and for good reason. Practices like optimizing sleep hygiene, managing caffeine intake, and protecting rest are all important foundations, but what often gets overlooked is that sleep alone can’t compensate for under-fueling or imbalanced nutrition. A balanced diet provides the raw materials your body uses to create energy, regulate hormones, support brain activity, and recover from stress. When those needs aren’t met consistently, exhaustion can persist, no matter how many hours of rest you get.

At the most basic level, your body relies on macronutrients, which are commonly known as carbohydrates, fats, and proteins, to function. Taken from the Cleveland Clinic’s Health Essentials, carbohydrates are your body’s primary and most efficient source of energy, especially for the brain. Complex carbohydrates, such as oats, whole grains, and sweet potatoes, contain fiber and starch that break down more slowly, helping stabilize blood sugar and energy levels. Healthy fats are essential for long-term energy, hormone production, organ protection, and nutrient absorption; think olive oil, avocado, omega-3, seeds, soy, dark chocolate, and even fatty fish. Protein, which digests more slowly than carbohydrates, is critical for building and maintaining muscle and supporting metabolic health. Common sources include lean meats, eggs, dairy, nuts, seeds, and legumes.

Beyond macros, micronutrients also play a key role in how efficiently your body accesses the energy in food. Iron, B vitamins, and magnesium are just a few examples of these micronutrients that are commonly low in women. A 2024 gender disparity study recently published in the National Library of Medicine highlighted that these deficiencies are disproportionately more common in women than men. Similarly, an earlier study conducted in the U.S. found that about 34% of women aged 18–50 had iron deficiency, compared with just 3% of men in the same age group. Young women were roughly ten times more likely to be iron-deficient. Meanwhile, dietary patterns common in Western diets, including high intake of ultra-processed foods, contribute to widespread inadequate magnesium intake, with women often consuming less than the recommended levels.

While this doesn’t require immediately loading up on supplements, it does call attention to taking a closer look at everyday consumption and sourcing healthier fuel. Nutrition scientist and women’s health advocate Dr. Stacy Sims often emphasizes simple, realistic diet swaps to support focus and sustained energy. For example, swapping a low-protein cereal breakfast for oatmeal topped with nuts and Greek yogurt or scrambled eggs with vegetables can provide a more balanced mix of protein, fiber, healthy fats, and carbohydrates to support brain function and energy throughout the day.

Other nutrition experts echo similar advice. In an episode of The Mel Robbins Podcast, physician and researcher Dr. William Li highlighted whole foods like kiwi, blueberries, pomegranate, tomatoes, matcha, and dark chocolate for their role in supporting metabolic and cellular health. Dr. Li suggests swapping processed snacks and sugary drinks for more nutrient-dense options to help stabilize energy and promote long-term well-being. He emphasizes that small changes can add up over time.

Fueling becomes even more important for highly active women, such as runners, athletes, or those who strength-train. Despite this, there’s still a lot of misinformation circulating about women’s fitness (especially when it comes to weight loss). One persistent myth is that periods of trained fasting help burn fat more efficiently. For many women, however, research suggests this approach can actually backfire.

On the Huberman Lab podcast, Dr. Sims explains that fasted training places the female body in a heightened state of stress, which increases cortisol levels and signals the brain to conserve energy. Rather than efficiently burning fat, the body may begin breaking down lean muscle tissue while holding onto fat as a protective response. Over time, this can slow metabolism, impair recovery, and contribute to ongoing fatigue, both physically and mentally. Dr. Sims emphasizes that women’s performance and energy are shaped not just by how much they eat, but when and what they eat, particularly around workouts. Prioritizing protein and whole-food fuel before and after exercise supports muscle maintenance, hormone balance, and sustained energy far more effectively than restrictive practices like fasting or chronic under-eating.

Additionally, energy levels can shift throughout the month due to hormonal changes during the menstrual cycle. A study examining the effects of menstrual patterns revealed that during the luteal phase (after ovulation), many women naturally experience increased hunger and may consume around 150–170 extra calories per day. Changes in estrogen and progesterone influence appetite, metabolism, and energy expenditure, and some studies suggest the body may even burn slightly more calories during this phase. Understanding these patterns can help women work with their biology rather than against it, adjusting fuel intake and expectations as energy naturally ebbs and flows.

At the end of the day, being tired all the time isn’t a personality flaw or a sign you’re falling behind. Instead, it’s often a signal of something to address with your health. Women’s bodies are dynamic, hormonal, and constantly adapting, and they require more thoughtful fuel than we’ve been taught to give them. Whether that means eating before a workout, rethinking restrictive food rules, or simply adding more nutrient-dense foods to your plate, small shifts can make a meaningful difference. Energy isn’t something you have to earn: it’s something you deserve to be supported in!