Being a college student can be mentally exhausting. We hold ourselves to such a high standard with the workload of being a full-time student. Some of us have jobs and still aim to take on a full schedule of courses. It can be draining. There is only so much one can do before burnout approaches.

As students, we must commit to homework and tests while still staying engaged with students. I have often been asked, “How do you do it all?” and often my answer is, “I honestly don’t know how.” The challenge lies in the balance of it all, but even then, it’s hard to have a concrete answer on how it’s all done. I find myself wondering the same thing when I step back to see how much I have stretched myself.

Since I started at UCF, I have had my mental battles, and I know I’m not alone in that. Joining a big university can be an intimidating feeling. In a report, 70% of students said they have struggled with mental health since starting college, according to U.S. News/Generation Lab, which surveyed 3,649 college students in March 2024.

As we become adults, we have to deal with real-world situations like living expenses. These challenges can make students feel uncertain about how to move forward. The future is already scary enough, so when we have to deal with the preparation of it all, it can be very daunting.

According to Wiley, students cite several challenges they are facing in addition to declining emotional health. This includes balancing school with work or family (which 59% cite as a challenge), paying for tuition (50%) and living expenses (49%), and uncertainty on how to best prepare for a future career (41%).

It can be a big stress to wonder what happens after college is over. I am in my last semester at UCF, and it has been a daunting thought in the back of my mind. It’s hard when everyone is always asking, “What will you be doing after you graduate?” The answer is hard because even I am unsure about what will happen next.

It’s hard to have a lot on your mind while juggling all the aspects that come with college. I find it best to get that time away from the classwork and to enjoy the time you have with friends or classmates. It’s always good to step back and have a normal conversation unrelated to the class. A good conversation with some laughs can help clear the brain fog.

Sometimes, we are our worst enemy when it comes to mental blocks. Sometimes, we need to take a step back to grasp how we can best move forward. It won’t be overnight, that’s for sure; it will take some time for you to understand what the challenge is. Don’t put yourself in a position where you can feel overwhelmed with the weight of commitment. Give yourself the grace to be human and make mistakes. After all, what’s the college experience about if we don’t learn some real-world lessons?