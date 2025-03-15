This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

So you’ve encountered “Aunt Flow,” “Shark Week,” “that time of the month,” or any of the other discrete ways we women say that we are on our period.

According to the National Library of Medicine, a woman’s body goes through a cycle of hormonal change every month to prepare the body for pregnancy. However, if there is no pregnancy, the uterus sheds its lining of tissue to start the cycle over again.

Because of the changes in hormones and the uterine shedding, a period can be a painful and emotional week of the month. Even though we can’t prevent our period from occurring (short of getting pregnant), we can be prepared to handle it when it comes.

Download a Period Tracker One thing that bonds women together is that dreadful story we all have of our period coming sooner or later than we expected. There are ways to combat this. Leave all of that stress behind and get yourself a period tracker. Clue and Flo are two of the most popular period-tracking apps. I’ve used Clue since the seventh grade, but for some people, the app doesn’t predict their period as well as other apps. You may need to try a couple of different apps before you find the one that works best for you. Download an app of your choosing and use it for at least three months to ensure that it predicts your period most accurately. Make a Period Emergency kit Now that you know when your period is coming, you will need to have the right products on hand to be prepared. Making a period emergency kit is easy and the best way to be ready. I have a small emergency kit that I can easily transfer from one bag to another. It contains feminine products and anything I may need in a pinch. My emergency kit includes: Two period pads

Two tampons

Advil

Tide Pen

Charger cord and block

Band-Aids Photo by Annika Gordon from Unsplash Invest in a Heating Pad On my period, I get the worst cramps and joint pain that make it difficult to get out of bed. Taking pain medications like Ibuprofen or Naproxen helps significantly, but it can take a frustrating hour or two for them to start working. My heating pad is an immediate lifesaver. If you don’t have a heating pad, order one as soon as possible. However, if it’s going to take a few days to arrive and you’re cramping now, here are some alternative options. Put rice in a sock (or some fabric bag that you can tie or close) and heat it in the microwave for a minute.

Warm up a damp washcloth in the microwave for 20 to 30 seconds.

Get an empty plastic water bottle and fill it with hot water.

Take a warm bath with Epsom salt. I recommend taking pain meds before getting in the bath because as soon as I get out of the bath, the pain is instantly back. Take some medicine and relax in the bath for an hour or so. These alternatives are great for subsiding period cramps, but please handle these items with care while they are hot. According to Women’s Health Arizona, using heat is a great way to manage period cramps because it increases blood flow and relaxes the muscle. Photo by Maddi Bazzocco from Unsplash Stay Hydrated When you’re experiencing cramps, muscle aches, and fatigue on your period, the last thing you want to be is dehydrated. Staying hydrated helps increase blood flow. So, when you’re dehydrated, your blood flow decreases, and your body isn’t getting the oxygen it needs to function. This can worsen cramping and bloating, according to Thinx.

Periods can be emotional, demotivating, and painful, but the best way to deal with a bad situation is to prepare for it. I hope these tips are helpful for you the next time you get your period.