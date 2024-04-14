The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s that time of the year again; finals week is just around the corner. With finals week comes thoughts of impending doom and overwhelming amounts of stress. As a college student, it’s easy to get wrapped up in the stress of finals season, but it’s not very productive. You can be successful without crying in the library at midnight with fourteen tabs open on your laptop. So let’s dive into five easy de-stress tips for finals.

Journal Photo by Stocksnap on Pixabay During the week leading up to finals and finals week, our thoughts are running a million miles per hour and to-do lists go longer. Thoughts get very disorienting and can be very negative. So, take some time to journal and maybe write down a few positive moments of your day or week. As students, it can be so easy to focus on the negative, but by changing our mindsets to look at the positive, hopefully, productivity will increase as well. Touch Grass Photo by Sincerely Media from Unsplash Honestly just go outside. Fresh air can be relaxing and good for the body and soul. While we want to lock in and spend hours on end hunched over our laptops studying, it’s horrible for your physical and mental health. It’s okay to take fifteen to twenty minutes to go outside and take a walk while listening to your favorite tunes. Being active is such an important part of de-stressing but is often overlooked. Self Care I’m sure we’ve all heard this a million times but it’s the easiest way to de-stress. It’s okay to take 10 minutes to yourself and put on a face mask or take a nice warm shower. You can’t forget about yourself just because that paper is due or you have a test in a week. Wash your hair, paint your nails, or stretch; these are all easy ways to do a little self-care. Meditation Take a deep breath and clear your mind. If everything is overwhelming, just take a minute to focus on breathing and slow down. If you can’t calm yourself down, then maybe try a meditation app that helps you self-soothe. Calm, Healthy Minds Program, and Headspace are all great apps to try out for their guided meditation. get a sweet treat Photo by Krisztina Papp from Unsplash This one may sound a little silly, but trust me, eating an ice cream cone while overwhelmed and stressed out helps wonders. If you have a special treat that brings you to a happy place, indulge! You deserve it. Oftentimes, I set a goal for myself and reward myself with a treat once I reach it.

Finals are a treacherous time for college students, so it’s easy to get lost in the what-ifs. With a few de-stressing strategies, you can make it through finals season without losing your mind. You are worth more than a test, so take a deep breath.