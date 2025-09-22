A Permanent Solution to a Temporary Problem

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Trigger warning: This article heavily discusses suicide.

Suicide is one of those words that immediately makes your stomach drop. Just hearing it sends shivers down your spine. Suicide is a topic not many like to talk about. It remains hidden due to stigma and being considered too dark or triggering. Suicide Prevention Month was created to raise awareness for those affected by suicide. Whether you lost a loved one or you’re struggling yourself, this month is here for everyone.

Promoting the normalization of having conversations about suicide, September brings awareness to suicide prevention and support to those affected by suicide. An article for the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention by Kristen Walton states, “Each year, approximately 24,000 college students attempt suicide. 1,100 students do not survive their crisis, making suicide the second-leading cause of death among U.S. college students.”

There is a great deal of pressure on college students, which is seen as a normal aspect of college life. We are in what I believe is the most important part of our lives. We are deciding our futures in these short four years. With financial problems, academic stress, missing home, feeling lost or alone, it all builds up until some of us break.

I lost someone very close to me to suicide. When I was 8 years old, my Papa passed away. Being that young, my parents wanted to protect me, and they didn’t tell me how he passed. I remember my dad walking out of the restaurant after getting the phone call from my grandma. I wouldn’t wish that on my worst enemy. Eight years later, when my mom told me what happened, my whole outlook on life changed tremendously. This is when my depression slowly started to develop.

Over this past summer, I began having suicidal thoughts. I pushed people away trying to help, I hated my job, I wouldn’t eat, and I slept all day. I felt alone and hopeless. I told myself that after what happened with my Papa, I would never be suicidal myself. Depression is a funny thing. Everyone experiences it differently. Some make it past, and sadly, some don’t. I’ve always been a huge advocate for mental health, which is why Suicide Prevention Month deserves more discussion.

According to the latest edition of the annual Healthy Minds study, during the 2023-24 academic year, around 38% of college students experienced depression. Major depression and suicide are strongly linked to one another. The Counseling and Psychological Services at UCF is a valuable resource for mental health support. From online workshops to counseling and group therapy, the CAPS team is here to help all those struggling with their mental health at UCF. This is a great resource to utilize on campus.

This month holds great significance for many people worldwide. Suicide Prevention Month is the month for those who are struggling to be heard. It’s the month for them to be seen.

My message to college students who have dealt with suicidal thoughts is: know that you are here for a reason. You were put on this Earth to make a difference in the world. Don’t choose the permanent solution to a temporary problem. There are people out there who would rather listen to your story than read your obituary.