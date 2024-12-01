Treat Yourself to the Gift of Wellness This Holiday Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

In the heat of every semester, students are left with no choice but to prioritize time for exam prep, extracurriculars, and all the other responsibilities that come with being in college.

For me, this has been one of my busiest semesters yet, and I know I’ve had to sacrifice some of my self-care more than I’d like to admit. I’m sure many other students can relate to this, as these things just tend to happen. With the semester finally coming to an end, it goes without question how much I look forward to finally getting some me-time in again.

This holiday season, I can’t wait to get back into my usual health and wellness practices, which have been long overdue. If you’re like me and are also looking for ways to treat yourself this holiday season, then here is a list of my favorite ways to wind down and rejuvenate, especially in the Orlando area.

Pilates

While I’ve never considered myself a big gym girl, taking up Pilates has been an absolute game-changer for keeping up with my physicality throughout the semester. Similar to yoga, Pilates helps engage essential muscle regions through strength, flexibility, and posture maintenance, and it’s an amazing way to stay in touch with your body’s capabilities. At first, I started attending classes through UCF’s Recreation and Wellness Center but eventually wanted to branch out once I felt more comfortable doing Pilates exercises on my own. Now and then, I like to take a class with HiLi Fitness in Lake Nona. Their classes help keep my muscles toned and agile, even during off-seasons! If you’re new to the gym scene but still want to treat yourself by staying active, I definitely think Pilates is a great starting point. You have complete liberty in controlling your difficulty levels through different techniques and workouts, and it’s really easy to break a sweat! After feeling extremely bent out of shape by the end of the year, taking Pilates has been an excellent way to recoup my strength. Photo by cottonbro from Pexels

IV Therapy

One of the hottest health and wellness practices taking over Orlando is IV therapy. In trying to maintain the perfect work-life balance, it can be hard to maintain a proper diet. This means vitamin deprivations and crucial nutrient deficiencies. As someone who tends to feel easily fatigued and brain-fogged by the end of a big week, I know that’s my body’s way of telling me I haven’t been getting my daily doses in, nor the recommended 2.5 liters of water daily. This is where IV therapy came to the rescue. IV therapy involves infusing all the good nutrients you’ve been missing directly into your bloodstream, almost immediately rejuvenating your body’s systems after a long semester of neglect. Generally, IV therapy is recommended to boost your immune system, as its fast-acting intravenous application helps fight off infection, dehydration, and other symptoms of health. It has also been highly encouraged by healthcare professionals for those with more chronic health problems. While you can probably find an IV clinic in most corners of Orlando, I recommend The IV Lounge if you want to dip your toes into IV therapy. This lounge offers various vitamin remedies and infusions to fit your health needs. The clinicians here always have your best interest in mind and even work with your primary healthcare providers to see where you could improve your health journey. They also have many locations spread out over Orlando, making it incredibly convenient to fit in time for an infusion wherever you are. As mentioned, they have plenty of infusion options to tackle whatever health ailment you’re struggling with, targeting weakened defense systems, slow metabolisms, and so much more! Personally, as someone who’s been notoriously calcium and magnesium deficient, its NAD IV Therapy has worked the best for me throughout the year. After my monthly visits, I instantly felt my brain fog dissipate, and my physical burnout disappear!

Med Spa Facials

I’m someone who’s a victim of stress acne, so when the semester starts to pick up in workload, it seems like no amount of skincare I do works for me. While periodically changing my skincare routine does the trick every now and then, one thing I love to do during my off time is take a trip to the med spa and treat myself to a facial. It’s relaxing and nourishing, and while a little pricey, it’s an amazing way to pay attention to your unkempt pores. I’ll admit it. Sometimes, I’m just too tired to follow through with the 100-step regimens required to keep up with the latest at-home skincare trends. After a long semester of unsuccessful routines, I’m left with build-ups of dead skin, clogged pores, and dehydrated rough patches. When it seems like there’s nothing else I can do to rid myself of these stubborn blemishes, I know it’s time to pay a visit to YMD Offices of Facial and Plastic Surgery for a long overdue HydraFacial. After visiting her offices in Winter Park and Clermont, Dr. Ruth Yielding’s team makes me wish I had started taking a serious approach to skincare a lot sooner. Their HydraFacial services ensure optimal exfoliation for my skin, getting rid of tough-to-reach blackheads and answering all my skin-care prayers! The hydration aspect of the services leaves my face feeling cleaner, smoother, and more radiant than ever. Additionally, her team offers facial therapy and a wide range of other aesthetic services to meet your skincare needs. I absolutely recommend visiting her branch if you’re looking to treat your skin this season. Unsplash

Digital Detox