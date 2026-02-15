Top 6 UCF Experiences Before You Graduate

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a senior graduating this spring, I’ve been experiencing a wide range of emotions, to say the least. Not only am I nervous about graduating, but I’m also excited to begin the next chapter of my life. I’m worried about job prospects, melancholy about saying goodbye to the many friends I’ve made along the way, and deeply saddened at the very thought of leaving the community I’ve grown to love.

To make the most out of my last semester at UCF, I’ve been trying to compile a comprehensive list of everything I want to do before I graduate. From the ropes obstacle course to the cycling classes at the Recreation & Wellness Center (RWC), here are six must-do experiences you should enjoy before graduating.

Kayaking at Lake Claire Out of all of the things to do on campus, this is probably my favorite one. During my freshman year, I kayaked at Lake Claire every other week, and it was so serene! While my schedule has definitely filled up since, I still enjoy kayaking at Lake Claire now and then, as it has done wonders for my mental health. Located at the William E. and Mary Jo Davis Recreation Area, you can rent out a paddleboard, canoe, or kayak for free with your UCF student ID card. If you haven’t ever kayaked before, don’t worry, they have tandem kayaks so you can pair up with a friend. Equipped with lockers for your belongings, life jackets, and sunscreen, kayaking at Lake Claire is a must before you graduate. Keep your eyes peeled too—you might see a turtle peeking its head out above the water! Group Exercise Classes Trust me, even if the gym is not your favorite place, you’re bound to enjoy a group exercise class at the RWC. With exercises ranging from Pilates and yoga to cardio, the fitness class schedule is released at the start of every semester, and nationally certified instructors lead each class. Reservations for classes open 24 hours before the class starts. Not to mention, you can book a private group exercise class for RSOs as well! I’m partial to the cycling classes (and I hardly go to the gym), but you can check out all of the classes they offer for free online. View this post on Instagram @ucfrwc via Instagram Take Your Professional Headshot in the Student Union Provided by UCF’s Student Government Association in the Student Union, you can take your professional headshot for free using the automated headshot booth! You can retake your headshot as many times as you’d like. The booth was added recently and has gained a lot of traction since. If you’re looking to become a LinkedIn warrior, stopping by the SU to take your free headshot is a must-do! View this post on Instagram Free Therapy I cannot emphasize the importance of this one enough! If you’ve always wanted to go to therapy but cost, location, and general access have caused barriers, look no further than UCF’s Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS). With services such as individual counseling, couples’ counseling, group therapy, and crisis counseling, CAPS provides UCF students with six free therapy sessions each semester. While CAPS is certainly short-term counseling, it offers a solid foundation for students in need of help, especially students who have never been to therapy before. If you’re hesitant about CAPS, UCF also offers a Relaxation Training through Biofeedback program for free, where you learn how to manage and reduce stress through diaphragmatic breathing, guided imagery, progressive muscle relaxation, and much more. Photo by Alex Green from Pexels Attend a Men’s or Women’s Basketball Game Even if you’re not into sports, attending a basketball game at UCF’s Addition Financial Arena is a guaranteed good time! If you find yourself missing football season, go claim a free ticket to any of the games! However, unlike UCF’s football games, all games are indoors and are typically about two to three hours long. I was not a basketball fan before I attended a UCF men’s basketball game, but our team is pretty awesome, and the high crowd spirit is always infectious. RWC Challenge Course This is the only activity that has not been checked off my UCF bucket list, but I cannot wait to try out UCF’s Challenge Course (also known as the ropes obstacle course). You can book a reservation for free online as a UCF student at least 21 days in advance. While you can only book groups of eight people minimum, the Challenge Course also hosts Open Knight Climbs from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. As scary as it may look, I know I’ll beat myself up forever if I never try it! View this post on Instagram @ucfoutdooradventure via Instagram

While these are only six activities, some items that should also be listed on your UCF bucket list include going to the RWC’s rock climbing tower, taking advantage of the $2 ice cream deal on Wednesdays at Topper’s Craft Creamery, attending an event through The Exchange, and attending Universal Knights. Whether you participate in one or all of these activities, make sure to make the most out of the time you have left at UCF, and remember to have fun!