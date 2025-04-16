This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter.

Now that midterm season is coming to an end, it’s nice to feel a break ahead of finals. But with the post-midterm clarity of looking back at the experience now that I’ve done it for the fourth time, I’d like to share tips to get us through the season (and perhaps to guide us ahead of finals).

1. TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF

You’re the most important tool that can help you do well during midterms. If you don’t take good care of yourself, then no matter how much you study, the results will never be what they could be if you were mentally and physically at the top of your game! Obviously, this isn’t easy so my biggest advice is to organize yourself to make sure you schedule down time or a day to enjoy with friends.

2. Find what works for you

Everyone learns differently and everyone studies differently. The best study method that works for me is teaching the content to others, and memorization. It’s taken time for me to learn that this is what works for me. If you haven’t figured it out yet, keep trying, and I promise it’ll come to you!

3. Get good sleep!

I’m a firm believer that a good night’s sleep will do more for a person than an all-nighter ever will; although, once again, this changes depending on each person. If I’m fresh minded with a good night’s sleep in my back pocket, my performance on exams skyrockets. I recommend this most of all!

4. Give yourself grace

You’re human. You’re not perfect. And you’re also smart and hardworking. So long as you give it your best, that’s what matters. It’s gratifying to receive a good score, but you cannot beat yourself up over every bad one. Figure out what you need to change for next time but remember that the content we learn here, and this goes for every major, is hard. Mistakes will be made, but the great thing about that is you can always learn from them!

These are tips that worked for me. They may not work for everyone, but I love being able to connect with others and guide them by sharing my personal experience.