Four Places to Check Out Within Walking Distance from UVic

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A major part of the University of Victoria’s (UVic) appeal is that its campus is secluded outside the city, surrounded by forests and beside the ocean. But as someone who used to live on campus, I completely understand the struggle of wanting to get out and do something without the hassle of buses or cars. So, I compiled these four must-see spots, and they are all within 20-minutes walking distance from UVic. Now let’s get our steps in!

With some of the best views in the city, Mount Tolmie Park is an absolute must-see. Located on Mayfair Dr., it’s a super easy, casual hike, perfect for when you’re feeling outdoorsy but don’t want to lose cell service. You’ll still feel surrounded by nature, just without the fear of wandering upon a bear’s den.

The real highlight of Mount Tolmie is the lookout. From the top, you’ll get an incredible view of the ocean, the city, and the surrounding mountains all in one. If you can, try to time your visit for sunset; I promise the walk up will be worth it!

Let me start with a quick apology: I know the hill on Sinclair Rd. is gargantuan and you may be questioning my sanity in encouraging you to walk all the way down and back up it, but trust me, the payoff is absolutely worth it. Cadboro Bay is packed with some really great spots to explore, from coffee shops and restaurants to one of my favourite beaches, and even some tennis courts if you’re feeling ambitious.

If you haven’t been yet, your first stop has to be Moka House. This spot is a local favourite that has amazing teas and lattes, but if you want my honest opinion, you have to go for the hot chocolate with extra whip. After grabbing your drink, take a walk down to the beach. Make sure you keep your eyes peeled because I’ve spotted so many amazing animals from harbour seals to great blue herons.

By the end, if you’re feeling hungry, Cadboro Bay even has a few restaurants: There’s Mutsuki-An if you’re craving Japanese food and Thai Lemongrass Restaurant for (you guessed it) Thai food. While I haven’t had the chance to visit either of them yet, they both have high ratings.

And if you’re interested in folklore or curious as to why many of the signs and parks feature the imagery of a sea monster. Legend has it, Victoria has its very own sea serpent; you can learn more about it in my article, “The Cadborosaurus—The Legend of the Cardboro Bay Sea Serpent”.

Tuscany Village is basically a one-stop shop for everything a university student could possibly need. Right at the corner of McKenzie Ave. and Shelbourne St., you’ve got essentials like Thrifty Foods for groceries and Rexall for any drugstore needs. When it comes to food, prepare to be absolutely spoiled. There is Subway, Popeyes, Mucho Burrito, Papa John’s, and Big Way Hot Pot. I will warn you, though, Big Way gets busy, like to the point where the line easily spills into the parking lot, so it’s best to go outside of the usual dinner rush. If you’re of age, there’s even a liquor store and weed shop—but make sure you’re partaking responsibly.

P.S. Right across the street, things get even better, with the recently opened eats including Chipotle, Dave’s Hot Chicken, and Kinton Ramen (which I’ve been dying to try). If you want my personal favourite recommendation, Ono Poké is absolutely amazing!

If you’re looking for a quieter beach day, Hollydene Park, located at the end of Hollydene Pl., is the perfect pick! It’s a little tucked away and down a steep, half-hidden staircase, but if you’re up for the adventure, you’ll find a gorgeous rocky, driftwood-covered beach.

If you’re feeling brave, this is one of my favourite spots for polar dips. And even if you’re not taking the plunge yourself, there’s a good chance you’ll get to watch someone else attempt it. If hypothermia-inducing swims aren’t your thing (which I totally understand), the tidepooling here is just as amazing. At low tide you can find all kinds of amazing marine life at Hollydene Park. If that sounds up your alley, check out my article, “The Best Tidepooling Spots in Victoria”.

Whether you’re looking for a quiet beach, a beautiful sunset, or a late-night snack, you can find it all within walking distance from UVic. Now, lace up your shoes and start exploring!