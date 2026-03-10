The Best Tidepooling Spots in Victoria

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Tidepooling lets you experience the ocean floor from the comfort of dry land—and the sights in Victoria will not disappoint. Whether you’re a first-timer or a seasoned beach explorer, these four amazing spots offer so much to discover!

Tidepooling Etiquette and Information

Before you dive headfirst into your first tidepooling adventure, there are a few things that you should know. Starting with tidepool etiquette; in order for everybody to enjoy these fragile marine ecosystems, we need to treat these spaces with care.

Go slow, watch where you are walking, and ensure that you are stepping on bare rock or sand wherever possible.

Do not touch or hold the animals, do not overturn rocks, and do not remove any shells or rocks from the tidepools.

Finally, do not litter; if anything, bring a small bag to pick up any debris to leave the place better than you found it!

Now, here is some general information for beginners to make sure that you have the absolute best experience!

The best time to go tidepooling is during low tides: In the winter, that tends to be at night, whereas in the summer, that tends to be midday. You can check the tide times in Victoria using websites such as tide-forcast.com!

Make sure you are dressed for the conditions; wear non-slip, waterproof shoes, and bring a headlamp or flashlight if it is dark outside.

Original photo by Jess Bayda

Cattle Point, located in Uplands Park in Oak Bay, is widely known as a must-visit spot for tidepooling in Victoria. The park has so much to offer, from the trails stretching throughout the park to—what we’re all here for—the rocky coastline.

After parking at Cattle Point Lookout Rd., wander down to the water to discover the diverse wildlife located there. Some common sights at Cattle Point include painted anemones; northern kelp crabs; and nudibranchs, including red sponge dorids, Nanaimo dorids, and shag-rug nudibranchs.

Original photo by Jess Bayda

This location has been a recent favourite of mine but be dressed for a little bit of rock climbing. Located at the end of Baynes Rd., walk straight from the end of the street all the way down to the water. From there, facing the water, I prefer to follow the right-side coastline all the way around the bend and back.

Baynes Beach has never failed to give me some amazing sights. The place seems to be overrun with graceful decorator crabs, so watch where you step, because they are masters of camouflage. Other finds include all types of sea stars (ochre stars, blood stars, six-rayed stars), large clusters of sea snails, and I’ve never failed to spot at least one nudibranch, including Monterrey dorids and northern leopard dorids

Original photo by Jess Bayda

Hollydene Park is another Victoria tidepooling classic, and, better yet, it’s not too far from the University of Victoria Campus! After parking at the end of Hollydene Pl., take the short walk down to the beach using the Hollydene Beach Access—there is quite a steep set of stairs, so watch your step!

Once you’re on the beach, all the best tidepooling takes place along the point on the right side. Some of my favourite finds include coastal shrimp (though they are mostly spotted at night), orange sea cucumbers, and all types of chitons, including mossy chitons, black leather chitons, and lined chitons.

Original photo by Jess Bayda

Secret Location — Wildwood Beach

As much as I wanted to gatekeep, this tidepooling location is an absolute must-see! I will warn you, the access to this beach can be a little tricky. You start by parking at the end of Wildwood Ave., then you follow the direction of Wildwood, crossing Hollywood Cres., to a set of stairs that is located between two houses—don’t worry, it’s public property.

What makes this location so amazing is the giant clusters of aggregating anemones that make the rocks look like they are covered in beautiful, plush moss. The other main highlight includes the encrusted sea sponge, including bright green bread-crumb sponge, and the purple intertidal sponge.

Original photo by Jess Bayda

Each of these spots has its own surprises waiting among the rocks, from colourful anemones to tiny, well-camouflaged crabs. Remember, take your time and be respectful of the amazing ecosystems; now, go explore Victoria’s amazing shoreline!