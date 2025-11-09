Seasonal Depression and Daylight Savings

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Toronto chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Taking in the sunlight while we have it

In the winter I am constantly complaining about the lack of sunlight, so this winter I am making it my own mission to take in the sun as much as possible. This does not mean I am going to force myself to sit outside in -10C weather, but simply sitting in front of a window and taking in the sun.

Going on Mental Health Walks

I tend to be a lot less active in the winter months because putting on a coat and layers and a hat adds too much to my mental load, so I end up not going outside. However, I am going to go on walks this winter. Even if it is just for 20 minutes every Sunday around my neighborhood or through Trinity Bellwoods. I am going for walks. They are so good for you physically and mentally. Maybe I will even get a hot chocolate and a sweet treat as a reward!

Listen to Podcasts

Listening to podcasts is a good way to use your brain critically while multitasking or giving yourself a mental break. I find that listening to podcasts to learn is an easier way to digest information than reading a book (this is not to say I don’t read books or love them, just sometimes my eyes are tired!). Some podcasts I listen to when I want to learn something are “I’ve Had It,” “Jane Austen Stories,” and “Lovett or Leave It.” But, let’s be real, I am not always listening to those. If I need a good laugh I listen to “The Broski Report,” “The Basement Yard,” and “Long Winded” usually.

Hobbies!

I want to get in the habit of mindless hobbies this winter. Some of my ideas are puzzles, coloring books, reading (obvi), maybe painting. Simple stuff like that where it does not take a ton of brain power. Maybe make a hot chocolate and put on a podcast and just do a puzzle for an hour before bed.

daydreaming

Let’s be real, I am going to spend a lot of time daydreaming of the beach and of 30C weather. I am going to attempt to not OBSESS over my lack of vitamin D and warm breezes. Obsessing will only make it worse. I live in Toronto half of the year and the other half in Rochester, NY. I am also a uni student. I cannot afford to go to Florida for a month in January to escape the tundra that I feel I live in.

Excitement for the holidays

I am going to keep this one short… the holidays make the winter tolerable. It’s after January 8th that the winter gets exceptionally hard and long.

That’s all I got on seasonal depression Right now, folks

I really dread the winter, daylight savings, the cold, dreary, long, dark months. I hope by making these changes and priorities in my life it will make the months a little more tolerable. I am not dreading the winter as much as I have in years past, so hopefully that is a good sign. I’ll come back on here if I figure out anything else that is noteworthy, but for now… good luck; enjoy the change of seasons because it really can be beautiful.