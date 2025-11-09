Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Snowy city with people walking in crosswalk
Snowy city with people walking in crosswalk
Photo by Emanuel Hahn from Stocksnap
U Toronto | Wellness > Mental Health

Seasonal Depression and Daylight Savings

Mackenzie Haines Student Contributor, University of Toronto
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Toronto chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Taking in the sunlight while we have it

In the winter I am constantly complaining about the lack of sunlight, so this winter I am making it my own mission to take in the sun as much as possible. This does not mean I am going to force myself to sit outside in -10C weather, but simply sitting in front of a window and taking in the sun.

Going on Mental Health Walks

I tend to be a lot less active in the winter months because putting on a coat and layers and a hat adds too much to my mental load, so I end up not going outside. However, I am going to go on walks this winter. Even if it is just for 20 minutes every Sunday around my neighborhood or through Trinity Bellwoods. I am going for walks. They are so good for you physically and mentally. Maybe I will even get a hot chocolate and a sweet treat as a reward!

decorated gingerbread house against white background with mini christmas tree
Photo by Jamie Lee from Pexels

Listen to Podcasts

Listening to podcasts is a good way to use your brain critically while multitasking or giving yourself a mental break. I find that listening to podcasts to learn is an easier way to digest information than reading a book (this is not to say I don’t read books or love them, just sometimes my eyes are tired!). Some podcasts I listen to when I want to learn something are “I’ve Had It,” “Jane Austen Stories,” and “Lovett or Leave It.” But, let’s be real, I am not always listening to those. If I need a good laugh I listen to “The Broski Report,” “The Basement Yard,” and “Long Winded” usually.

Hobbies!

I want to get in the habit of mindless hobbies this winter. Some of my ideas are puzzles, coloring books, reading (obvi), maybe painting. Simple stuff like that where it does not take a ton of brain power. Maybe make a hot chocolate and put on a podcast and just do a puzzle for an hour before bed.

daydreaming

Let’s be real, I am going to spend a lot of time daydreaming of the beach and of 30C weather. I am going to attempt to not OBSESS over my lack of vitamin D and warm breezes. Obsessing will only make it worse. I live in Toronto half of the year and the other half in Rochester, NY. I am also a uni student. I cannot afford to go to Florida for a month in January to escape the tundra that I feel I live in.

Excitement for the holidays

I am going to keep this one short… the holidays make the winter tolerable. It’s after January 8th that the winter gets exceptionally hard and long.

That’s all I got on seasonal depression Right now, folks

I really dread the winter, daylight savings, the cold, dreary, long, dark months. I hope by making these changes and priorities in my life it will make the months a little more tolerable. I am not dreading the winter as much as I have in years past, so hopefully that is a good sign. I’ll come back on here if I figure out anything else that is noteworthy, but for now… good luck; enjoy the change of seasons because it really can be beautiful.

Mackenzie Haines

U Toronto '26

Mackenzie (Kenzie) Haines is a History and Sociology major here at U of T! She is from Rochester, New York, a city in Western NY. Fun fact, she has Canadian and United States citizenship because her dad is from New Brunswick! She has lived in Toronto for 3 years, and has spent her life traveling all around Eastern Canada and the Eastern seaboard of the US. Kenzie spent the summer as a Curiosity Camp Instructor at the Rochester Museum and Science Center giving school aged children structured stem and social-emotional learning experiences. Kenzie loved this opportunity because education and being a safe space for children is one of the most important things to her. Kenzie is passionate about human rights, equity, US politics, women and gender studies, and advocacy. She enjoys traveling and exploring new parts of the world. In her free time, she enjoys reading, playing with her toddler niece, hyper fixating on US politics or history subjects, and rotting on her new comfy couch! Kenzie looks forward to the opportunities Her Campus gives her and is excited for this opportunity.