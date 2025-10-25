This is Your Sign to Start Doing Things to Fill Your Cup

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have recently come across a trend on TikTok where people share what they do to “fill their cup.” Filling your cup consists of doing things that make you feel fulfilled, bring you joy, and replenish your energy. This comes from the saying, “you can’t pour from an empty cup.” It emphasizes prioritizing self-care and putting your own needs first, so that you can show up for others and have the energy necessary to pour into academics, work, and relationships. The things you do to fill your cup are entirely up to you and what you enjoy. Here is a list of things I do to fill my own cup and make balancing academics and my personal life less draining.

Keep my space clean

I cannot focus properly in chaos. I am more productive and feel more at peace when I am in a clean and organized space, so I make sure to always keep my room and my house as tidy as I can. Whenever it starts to get messy, I turn my playlist on, turn my brain off, and clean.

Move my body

Movement is so important for your physical and mental health. While I don’t have time to go to the gym everyday, I still try to incorporate movement into my daily life. That includes going on walks, going to workout classes, doing a quick workout at home, and dancing.

Unplug

I hate to admit it, but I spend way too much time on social media sometimes. Once it starts affecting my productivity, I know it’s time to turn it off for a while. I often do a social media detox where I don’t use any social media apps (mainly TikTok and Instagram) for a week. A less intense version of that would just be setting daily timers on those apps so I don’t spend my whole day doomscrolling but still have access to them. It helps so much with my procrastination, and I find that my thinking is clearer when I am not constantly being bombarded with information.

Self-care Sundays

Sundays are my rest days. If I am not lying in my bed with a book, I am exclusively doing things to fill my cup and taking care of myself. It helps me reset and acts as a break between the weeks, otherwise everything starts blurring together.

Express my creativity

As a science major, finding ways to express my creativity helps me add a touch of whimsy to my days. If I am not dancing or playing music, I am making jewelry, crocheting, baking, or doing my nails. Practicing my hobbies is a very effective way to take a mental break and destress.

Finding little ways of filling your cup can make a big difference. I hope this list provided you with some inspiration to do more things that bring you joy!