The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter.

Disclaimer: The exercises outlined in this article are provided for informational purposes only. This article has not been reviewed by a licensed physical therapist.

If you are someone with back problems, you know that working out can be quite a struggle. You are told that you need to strengthen your core to get rid of back pain, but when you try to do exercises that supposedly strengthen your core, all they seem to do is hurt your back even more!

As someone who has had back tightness for several years, I found myself in a position that left me confused about how to workout without hurting my back. However, I soon realized that I needed to start working out because back pain can result from having a weak core. When you have a weak core, your back needs to do more work, leading to back pain. Although it took some trial and error, below is a workout routine that helped strengthen my core while not hurting my back.

One key to getting the most out of core exercises is knowing how to properly engage your core. You engage your core by taking a deep breath, and then as you exhale, it is essential to bring your belly button back towards your spine as if you have been punched in the stomach. If you have never learned how to properly engage your core before, I highly recommend practicing doing this before doing any core exercises.

Since I know how large of a struggle it can be to find exercises that will strengthen your core without hurting your back, I wanted to share some of my favorite exercises that helped me strengthen my core muscles without hurting my back.

Cat Cows

I learned about cat cows when I was in physical therapy for the tightness in my back. In order to do a cat cow, you need to get on all fours, keeping your hands shoulder-width apart and your knees directly below your hips. Next, you curve your lower back and bring your head up, tilting your pelvis up. Then, you bring your abdomen in and arch your spine, bringing your head down. Cat cows stretch the lower spine, hips, and core muscles while opening the chest and lungs. Whenever I do a core workout, I start with three sets of ten cat cows because they help warm up my back muscles while also loosening up any tension in my back.

Bear Hold Tap Downs – 3 Second Holds

To do a bear hold tap down, you need to get on all fours, keeping your hands shoulder-width apart and your knees directly below your hips. Next, you are going to lift your knees off the ground so they are hovering slightly and hold this position for three seconds. You want to make sure that your back is flat and your core is engaged during this exercise. After holding this for three seconds, you are going to return to the starting position. Repeat this motion over again until you complete three sets of ten.

Modified Dead Bugs (Without Arm Movement)

When I started doing core exercises as a part of my workout routine, modified dead bugs were definitely the most challenging exercise for me. However, I think that it can be a great exercise for improving core strength.

To get in the correct position for modified dead bugs, you need to lie on your back with your arms resting by your sides. You are going to bend your knees so that your legs are in a tabletop position, with your knees right above your hips and your shins parallel to the floor.

Before starting any movement, make sure that your core is engaged. Next, you are going to lower your one leg towards the ground; you want your upper leg to be at a 45-degree angle. Pause for a moment and then return to your starting position. Repeat this with the other leg and do three sets of ten.

Remember that when creating a core workout routine, you do not need to do a million exercises. I recommend just picking four to five core exercises and focusing on having proper form. I found that doing these exercises during my core workouts helped strengthen my core muscles and decrease back pain. It is so important to have a strong core because having a strong core not only reduces back pain, but also leads to better posture, making everyday movement easier, and helping you have better form when doing exercises. As someone who has dealt with back pain as a result of having a weak core, I promise that you will be thankful that you put the time into making your core stronger.

Can’t get enough of HC UMass Amherst? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, listen to us on Spotify, like us on Facebook, and read our latest Tweets!