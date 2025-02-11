Solo Date Ideas To Refresh Your Soul This Valentine’s Day

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After a criminally long January, it’s finally Cupid’s time to shine for Valentine’s Day! While it may be hard to enjoy a holiday specifically targeted for couples, you shouldn’t let that stop you from taking advantage of the chance to do something for the most important person in your life: yourself. Just because it’s a couple-centric holiday, you can always find something to show yourself a little love this Valentine’s Day, and really any day. It may seem daunting if you’ve never done it before, so here’s some insight from my solo dates for my first-time solo daters!

Take yourself on a Scenic Nature Walk

Sometimes “touching grass” can do wonders for the soul, so consider going on a nature walk! It may sound corny, but spending time with nature can be extremely healing, and is a great way to reconnect yourself with the world around you. If you think you can’t enjoy a nature walk because you’re not the outdoorsy type, don’t worry—you don’t need a lush green forest to feel immersed in nature. Just find a trail or path that suits your preferences, and set some time aside to walk and take in some of the nature around you. Maybe, if the weather permits, consider bringing some food and enjoy a picnic at the end of your walk!

Get creative and crafty

Show some love to your artistic side this Valentine’s Day and get crafty! Consider signing up for a painting or pottery class of some kind at a local artistry, or even host your own at home. Like Clarésta Taufan Kusumarina, you may find a new “kind of happiness” through creative outlets, and engage in it as a form of healing and expression for yourself. You may not end up with a gorgeous mosaic vase or Rembrandt on the first try, but if you find you deeply enjoy the opportunity to be artistic, you can start making time for these classes and creative outlets long after your first class!

Embrace your touristy SIde

While you may have lived in your hometown or state most if not all your life, have you ever truly taken advantage of the tourist attractions or sights? I realized I hadn’t during Thanksgiving break when I took a solo trip to South Boston for the first time to explore the SoWa open market. The market itself was an experience, and I met so many nice people and vendors, but it was more than just a fun outing, it was a chance to explore somewhere I wasn’t familiar with, and find comfort with my own company.

Original photo by Pariz Medina

This may be one of the most fun solo dates I’ve taken myself on, and I highly recommend looking at local town events and markets happening this weekend for the holiday and taking yourself to one! If you aren’t sure of where to find what’s happening, check out the #ctvisit and #visitnewengland tags on Instagram, which is where I get most of my outing ideas.

Visit a local cafe/Restaurant

For my girlies who need something less intense than a day trip or outing to begin their solo dating journey, you can never go wrong with a classic cafe date! You may be thinking, “What am I supposed to do after I get my order? Talk to myself?” and to that, I say, “kind of!”

I started going on cafe runs alone as part of my solo date journey because they were simple to ease into, but I understand not everyone may think that way. It can be daunting to sit in any public area alone, especially if you suffer from social anxiety, but you have to remember that no one cares what you’re doing! And unlike a typical cafe date, you are the main focus, no one else, so you should feel free to do whatever you would like after getting your order. For me, that’s curling up in a cozy corner with my latte and journaling, reading, or just people-watching. I enjoy taking in all of the little things that make me feel present and connected, but everyone’s different! You may need to start simple with doing (or pretending you’re doing) work on a laptop or something similar, but it eventually feels natural, and you’ll learn to enjoy your own company!

Original photo by Pariz Medina

Treat Yourself to a Self-Care Day

Lastly, if you want to splurge on yourself a little extra this Valentine’s Day, treat yourself to a self-care day! While the act may not seem very reflective for a solo date, it is an important step in reinforcing self-love, because you have to take the time to care for yourself on all levels, physical included. Going to get a mani/pedi or taking yourself shopping can be rejuvenating, which can make you feel renewed and confident. Of course, looks aren’t everything, but when you can visually see the care you are putting towards your appearance, it’s rewarding and healing for your soul as well. And to my girlies on a budget, you can still have a successful self-care day without making reservations at a luxury spa or a shopping spree! There are always ways to give yourself a little love, as we’ve seen in this article, but this is just one idea if you have some money to spare.

Conclusion

These are just a few solo dates I have personally done and have found pivotal to my self-love journey, but everyone is different! The important thing is to find what works for you and what you can make time for. Practicing self-love tends to get away from us because we get wrapped up in life and other obligations, but that doesn’t make it any less essential. And what better time is there to practice some soul-searching and fall in love with yourself than a holiday all about love?