Need a New Favorite UConn Recreation Class? – Look No Further

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Whether you’re an avid lifter or have never stepped foot in the gym before, there’s always something new to try. Below are my favorite UConn Recreation classes I’ve taken, coming from someone who always gets her movement in! If you need some inspiration or are just interested in what my favorites are, read below!

Spin 60

Spin 60 is one of the most rewarding Rec classes that I have taken; leaving the spin room knowing you gave it all during your workout is a feeling like no other. There are many alternatives to the typical 60-minute spin class, including a 45-minute class, a Spin and Strength Class (75 minutes – 45 on the bike and 30 of strength), and a Spin and Core class. I have taken every one of these, but Spin 60 is the longest session on the bike, and where I feel I get the most impact out of my workout. The classes are led by an instructor who curates a playlist for every ride; sometimes there are themed rides or workouts centered on a specific skill (climbs, interval training, etc). Although there are instructions, they encourage you to go at your own pace and adjust as needed.

Barre

A class that sounds more intimidating than it actually is: a mix between pilates and ballet! The class begins with a pilates workout designed by the instructor. Some days it’s upper body oriented, some days lower body, but there’s always some sort of core circuit involved. From there, the class moves on to the ballet portion, using the barres in the studios. Simple ballet moves are practiced, but simple does not mean easy – these will leave you sore for days. My first time taking this class was with a coworker – we both woke up complaining about how sore we were before work the next day.

Gentle Yoga

Want to lie on the floor? Me too. This class always has me feeling relaxed and rejuvenated, ready to take on the rest of my day. Gentle yoga is exactly what it sounds like: gentle, relaxing, and a wonderful way to get some movement into your day. The instructors play soothing music that might make you want to fall asleep, but once you get moving, the music helps you relax and shed away all your worries. If I’m having a bad week or I just don’t have the energy to commit to a high-intensity workout, gentle yoga is a great way to decompress while still getting in movement.

Her Campus Media

Spin and Strength

For my high-intensity gym fanatics, this class is the perfect combination of cardio and strength training. The class begins with a 45-minute bike ride, centered around whatever the instructor has picked for that day. The typical class looks something like this: speed intervals, a climb (slowly adding resistance), and interval training. Once the 45-minute ride is complete, the bikes are wiped down, and the class moves into one of the other training studios. Dumbbells, medicine balls, and mats are collected from the equipment room, and the workout begins. The last class I took was centered on the upper body, but they can vary between whatever the instructor chooses for that day.

Linked is the UConn Recreation Class schedule — take a look if you are interested in trying a class!

Ultimately, any movement is a good movement — so be kind to yourself, whether you get to the gym or not. If you just go for a walk, or you go to a spin class every single day, be proud of yourself! This article is meant to serve as inspiration if you want it, but in no way indicates that you need to go to the gym!