Healthy Habits I’m Stealing From Summer To Survive Midterm Season

Summers have a great way of slowing life down. College is nine months of pure chaos, and as students succumbing to it, we often feel like life is moving faster than we can handle. Summer’s slow pace is beyond needed during times like these. Mornings don’t start with an 8:00 a.m. lecture, nights are not swamped by midterm papers and coffee is enjoyed rather than relied on for energy. There is actual time available for the random things: painting your nails, having a self-care night, cooking, baking and reading — all guilt-free because there are no pending assignments due.

I wouldn’t necessarily say I am living the Belly Conklin-esque lifestyle in a lavish beach house with zero responsibilities, but the hours in a day seem to feel longer in summer. Time seems to stretch so much that many of us college students home for the summer experience the phenomenon that seems to be a foreign idea at school: boredom. I found myself enduring a plethora of it, but rather than being upset and itching to get back to the shackles of homework, I chose to fill my time with meaningful, productive practices. I began to use my day as a tool to improve myself and my mindset, so much so that I don’t think I should leave these habits behind at the beginning of the semester. Hopefully, they can carry some of that peace into the stress of the school year and especially into the stress of this midterm season. If you’re interested, maybe try adding a few into your routine when campus life speeds up.

1. Going on Daily walks

Over the summer at home, I went on walks with my dogs every day — several times a day. Sometimes they’d be first thing in the morning, after breakfast, after lunch, at sunset or just when I was bored. It helps to truly unplug on these walks: take your headphones out, look at nature, feel the breeze, smell the flowers. Act like a dog, honestly. It is the purest thing to take a dog on a walk and simply observe how happy they are to be outside and feel the ground beneath their feet. Their day is defined by the environment around them, not the thoughts about responsibilities and obligations racing through their brain. While my dogs are unfortunately not in my dorm room, I am going to continue this habit and make it my mission to be more aware and mindful. Take a friend, go alone, listen to music or don’t listen to anything at all. Forget about all of the studying and work you have to do for an hour, and just take it all in.

Original photo by Abigail Morin

2. Journaling

Another practice I picked up over the summer was journaling. I was particularly down throughout the last couple months and quickly realized how much lighter my brain felt after putting my thoughts on paper. Some days it was just a list of things I was grateful for, and other days it was a four-page brain dump of my feelings. At school, I plan to keep this up, even if it’s only for five minutes before bed. Journaling doesn’t need to be pretty or perfect. Sometimes (and, honestly, most of the time for me), it’s messy handwriting and half-thoughts, but it still works. It’s a small way to process emotions, track progress and pause for reflection in the middle of non-stop assignments and deadlines. It’s an easy tool to help me feel grounded, which I will especially need as school picks up and makes me feel like I am on autopilot.

3. Water before coffee (even at 7 a.m.)

I did a lot of cooking the past few months, especially for breakfast. Instead of scrambling towards the coffee pot to make up for the four hours of sleep the night prior, mornings in the summer are a bit easier. I can wake up sufficiently rested, take my time and cook fun meals. Coffee is always a part of my morning routines, but instead of consuming it first, I made myself drink an entire 30-ounce bottle of water while I cooked. It woke me up, slowed down my morning routine, and kept me from running on caffeine alone. Now that mornings at school are much more rushed, this habit has been harder to maintain, but I want to stick with it. Even if I’m grabbing a granola bar on the way to class, I can still down that bottle of water in between brushing my teeth and getting dressed. It starts the day on the right foot and makes me feel less sluggish before my first lecture. (Also, a not so subtle brag of my glorious protein pancakes is pictured below: nourish your body, but make it pretty)!

Original photo by Abigail Morin

4. Guilt-free self-care

Summer made it easier to embrace self-care because there wasn’t a looming to-do list. I could paint my nails, read a fun book or do a face mask without feeling guilty about “wasting” time or worrying about the things I’d have to do afterward. During the semester, it’s harder to let myself enjoy those little things, but I realized they’re necessary to avoid burnout. This year, I want to treat self-care as part of my schedule instead of an indulgence I “earn” after finishing assignments. Whether it’s a skincare night with friends, an everything shower in the middle of the week, or simply unplugging for an hour, I want to give myself permission to slow down. Being busy is great, but it’s also essential to make tiny moments that allow you to de-stress and enjoy the path you’re on. A little time for yourself can make a huge difference with your mental and physical health.

the bottom line

The beauty of summer is its simplicity. Days are long, mornings are slow and time is spent amongst ourselves more often than not. While it’s impossible to completely replicate that pace during the school year, small habits can bring some of that calm into everyday campus life.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed this semester, pick just one of these habits to try. It won’t stop the impending assignments and tests from piling up, but it will keep you a bit more steady when it feels like the rug is being pulled out from under you. We are all building futures for ourselves: finances, careers, life plans, deadlines, rules to follow — but the only person that can get you there is you. So, don’t forget to take care of the girl who’s doing all the work and allow yourself a bit of breathing room. Trust me, time spent for yourself is never going to steer you wrong.