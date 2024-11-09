The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve been keeping a journal since about seventh grade. It feels comforting to know that somewhere out there, among the assortment of notebooks that I have stuffed into a box in my closet, I have a collection of all my thoughts, hopes and memories that I experienced throughout my childhood and high school years. Keeping a journal has been a form of therapy for me, a place to lay out my thoughts and see them on paper.

Have you been wanting to keep a journal but you’re not sure where to start? Maybe writing isn’t your thing, or maybe you think you don’t have anything to write about. If a traditional long-form diary isn’t your style, but you still want to find an outlet to fill that journal-sized hole in your heart, there are tons of different types of journals you could try until you find something that suits you.

1. Junk Journal

A junk journal is exactly what it sounds like…full of junk! A junk journal is a collection of items you find or come across like wrappers, receipts, tea bags, stickers, magazine cutouts, scrapbook paper, notes, ribbons, little items and pressed flowers etc. Literally anything you could think of. Glue them on the pages of your journal in any arrangement you choose, and make it messy! Junk journals tell your story through items, no writing is required. Once you make one spread, it becomes addicting. No rhyme, reason or commitment comes with junk journals, so starting one is a great way to destress.

2. Commonplace Journal

A commonplace journal might be what you are looking for if you aren’t sure what to write about. The idea of a commonplace book is to write down any information you find interesting or learn day-to-day. This could be anything from your grocery list to copying down a favorite poem or song. Maybe you had an interesting conversation with a friend and you want to remember their ideas, or your professor gave a good lecture and you want to keep that knowledge for future reference. Commonplace journals are a great way to make you think about how things you learn everyday are relevant to your life.

3. Bullet Journal

“Bullet journaling” has become a broad term these days, but I consider a bullet journal a book in which you respond to prompts that you create. A lot of people like to use markers and pens to make cute spreads that relate to their prompt. Using a prompt to guide your writing is a great way to get into journaling because you are still documenting your thoughts and feelings but through a specific lens. Some of my favorite prompts are week/month recaps, vision boards, photo albums (mixing photos with writing), playlists, to-read lists, movie reviews, affirmations, letters you’d like to write, goals, wish lists and so many more. If you are looking for more journal prompts, Pinterest has tons.

How to start

Journaling supplies are some of my favorite things to shop for. Though it can become an expensive hobby, it always feels rewarding to know I am making something that I am proud of with the materials I buy. BUT, this does NOT have to be an expensive hobby by any means. You don’t need that most expensive leather-bound journal or calligraphy pens; a simple spiral notebook will do.

If you do want to get a little bit more fancy though, I have been around the block when it comes to finding bargain journaling supplies and I am happy to share my tips.

Journals

The first journal I ever bought (at twelve years old) was the Amazon Basics Classic Hardcover for $8.54. Though not the best quality, it definitely gets the job done, especially if you are a beginner just trying to figure out if you want to stick with journaling.

The journal I have now is an Exceed A5 Dot Journal, I really love it. The pages are much thicker than the Amazon one and it’s held up well over the years. These go for about $10 – $20 depending on which you buy, and I believe they are only sold at Walmart.

If you are looking for a novelty journal, maybe with a special print or leather casing, Barnes and Noble is my go-to. These journals go for a little bit more money but their quality is usually great and they are very pretty.

Markers

My favorite markers for bullet journaling and spread-making are Crayola Super Tips. To get the most bang for your buck, I recommend the 50-pack that goes for $7.97 at Walmart.

For a slightly more expensive option, I suggest the Zebra MildLiner dual brush pen and marker pack. There are numerous different pack sizes on Amazon. I have had my MildLiners for about three years now and they are still going strong.

Pens

The Sharpie Felt Tip pens are the best in terms of getting a precise, deep black pen that doesn’t bleed through to other pages. However, keep in mind, these babies run out of ink pretty quickly depending on how often you use them.

PaperMate InkJoy Gel pens are another great alternative. They are very smooth and come in many different colors. However, I have had a little bit more trouble with these bleeding, so make sure you are using them on thicker paper.

My final word of advice is to just start. You don’t have to wait until you have all your materials or ideas. I guarantee that once you create your first page, you will be proud of what you made, even if it’s not how you pictured it would look.