If you follow any number of wellness influencers on TikTok or Instagram, there is a pretty good chance you’ve heard the word cortisol. “Lower your cortisol!” “Balance your cortisol!” “How to reduce cortisol in a week!” Ok first of all, what even is cortisol? Is worrying about cortisol really worth the headache, or is it just the weekly wellness trend that’s bound to disappear in two minutes? Let’s talk about it!

Disclaimer: This article is not intended as medical advice; if you have any questions or concerns about your health please consult a medical professional!

What is cortisol?

I am the queen of Internet health issue self-diagnosis, so the second I watched a video about cortisol being linked to any number of health issues I immediately went down a rabbit hole and was convinced my cortisol levels were through the roof. Often known as the “stress hormone”, cortisol is a glucocorticoid (aka steroid) hormone that our adrenal glands on our kidneys release in response to stress, for blood sugar/pressure regulation, and reducing inflammation. So the next time your body can’t tell the difference between being kidnapped or walking into your final exam, cortisol is the girl that helps make that happen. Functional medicine doctor M. Elizabeth Swenor, D.O. says that “when cortisol levels rise, all of the body’s energy goes into handling the stressor instead of regulating other bodily functions like the digestive and immune systems.” So many systems in your body have receptors for cortisol, like your cardiovascular, nervous, reproductive, and respiratory systems, so think of it as a natural alarm for these systems. For example, if you forget about a paper due in an hour, cortisol will slow your digestion and immune systems so that you are able to remain on high alert and get it done (yikes).

How bad is high cortisol, really?

Is high cortisol really that detrimental? After the danger (that paper) is turned in on time and the Celsius you panic drank at 11 PM has worn off, your body should reduce its cortisol levels on its own. But honestly, let’s be real. College students are chronically stressed, tired, and overwhelmed. This can mean elevated levels of cortisol even when it isn’t needed, which over time can be harmful. High levels of stress in our bodies can contribute to mood swings, anxiety, and insomnia as if we don’t have enough of that already. It can also lead to digestive issues (my gluten and dairy-free girlies are already dealing with enough trying to find food in the dining hall). According to endocrinologist Scott Lee, MD, symptoms of high cortisol can include significant weight gain, easy bruising, and increased anxiety and restlessness. However, Lee stresses that these symptoms don’t automatically mean elevated cortisol levels. “While social media can be a useful platform for raising awareness, it can also lead to misinformation and unnecessary panic,” Lee says. “Just because you recognize some of these symptoms in yourself doesn’t mean you should self-diagnose or start treatment on your own.” So, don’t let cortisol get you down! In fact, having higher cortisol in the morning helps you to get out of bed, so it’s not all bad. There are so many ways to slow that racing mind when you are stressed during the day, though.

I’m Stressed! How do I chill out?

Ok, I get it, we’re all chronically stressed. How can I prevent the stress that can lead to spiked cortisol? First, take a deep breath. No, seriously, breathe in through your nose and out of your mouth. Deep breathing exercises, even for just 10 minutes a day, can drastically reduce stress by lowering your heart rate and clearing your mind. Speaking of exercise, 30 minutes a day is proven to reduce stress, even if it’s just a quick hot girl walk around campus. Exercise doesn’t have to mean working up a huge sweat! I also know those energy drinks might be super aesthetic and fun, but trust me when I tell you they can cause so much extra anxiety. Caffeine is great in limited quantities, but too much can send your heart and mind racing, not ideal for zen. Cortisol is designed to amp up your fight or flight, not keep you in a constant state of panic. Lee also mentions being aware of the supplements you are taking to regulate your stress and high cortisol. “Supplements targeting cortisol are not only unregulated but can also pose significant health risks when used without medical supervision,” he says. Prioritizing a balanced diet high in fiber and limiting added sugar is one of the best ways to improve metabolic health and is proven to reduce cortisol levels, he adds. Remember to listen to health professionals and don’t let wellness influencers on the Internet stress you out about cortisol. At the end of the day, she’s your friend!

Of course, if you feel like you are struggling with anxiety or worse-than-normal stress, please consult an on-campus professional, mental health service, or doctor! They are there to help. Remember, exercise, limit caffeine, and take a few deep breaths once in a while! You got this.