An Ode To Elle Woods: My Spring 2025 Internship Experience

When most people hear the word lobbying, they might picture men in suits and long meetings with even longer acronyms — or they might not even know what to picture. It’s certainly a less publicized, glamorized component of American policy. But what if I told you it could actually be exciting, empowering, and maybe even a little bit glamorous?

That’s exactly what I discovered during my spring internship with a powerhouse lobbying firm based in Hartford, Connecticut. As a sophomore Political Science major at the University of Connecticut, I’ve always been passionate about public service. I am currently on a track to attend law school, so I have intensely studied policies after their implementation and the ways in which they are analyzed as existing laws. Their journey to being written into statute, however, is a field in which I previously lacked experience. My spring semester at the Capitol was surrounded by policymakers, press conferences, and committee meetings where I witnessed real change occurring. From public involvement to state-level decisions based on federal actions, I witnessed it all. It was an exciting, captivating, and deeply informative experience, and there is so much to share.

From Campus to the Capitol

Walking into the Connecticut State Capitol for the first time was surreal. It was not necessarily a buzzing hive of activity in January when the session began. The legislative budget session starts out slow, with a myriad of committee meetings and press conferences discussing the early drafts of bills that may be further discussed and ultimately signed into law. As the months carry on and bills become more formal, though, the energy follows accordingly — legislators rushing between meetings, heated debates, social advocacy groups forming in and out of the capitol, reporters chasing an answer to a hot-topic question — sometimes, it is madness. And then there’s me, the young intern in my pink blazer, Elle Woods’ voice ringing in my head, coffee in hand, trying not to look totally starstruck.

At my internship, no two days are the same. Some mornings, I’m deep in a legislative hearing on home electricity rates or childcare bills. Other times, I’m guiding citizens through the Capitol halls so they can meet their legislators face-to-face. I’ve sat in on intense public hearings, helped build coalitions to oppose bills, and taken notes on everything from financial audits to health equity advocacy.

What I’ve Learned..

What surprised me most? How much of what I’ve learned in class actually shows up in the real world. When I covered a meeting and recognized financial terms from my accounting course, it clicked: this is why those lectures matter. Learning about critical issues in a course on a Tuesday and seeing their influence in real life on a Wednesday is a captivating experience and makes internships in public policy all the more rewarding. It even expanded so far as to see media I consume connecting to conversations among legislators. The Trump administration’s incredibly harmful decisions have been publicized and discussed all over social media, The New York Times, The Guardian, the nightly news, and even amongst my friends and family — so much so that they are tough to keep track of. There is no doubt that the consequences are stretching to state governments, but to see the effects so tangibly and witness the conversations of uncertainty and fear among lawmakers is very insightful and powerful. Politics—national, state, and local—affect our daily life, but the typical American citizen only pays genuine attention to the high-profile office of the Presidency. In such especially tumultuous times, it’s important to broaden the scope and observe all levels of government for advocacy, activism, and potential to make change.

Aside from my newfound activist knowledge at the state level, I’ve also gotten a crash course in decoding legal language, understanding regulations, and tracking how a bill moves (and moves again) through different committees. Watching a bill I’d heard in one committee reappear weeks later in another — with new edits, new testimonies, new energy — was like seeing a live-action version of Schoolhouse Rock. And yes, “I’m Just a Bill” is totally accurate, animated piece of paper and all.

Advice for Girls ready to get political —(or just professional)

I have learned a thing or two in the past four months with lots of trial and error, and I am here to share. If you’re thinking of interning in government or lobbying, here’s my advice:

1. Don’t let the suit-and-tie energy intimidate you

You do belong in these rooms. Your voice matters, and yes, you can rock both a power blazer and a pastel pink Stanley. Speak up for yourself, ask questions, engage with others, and dedicate hard work to each task you face. Be the overachiever at every step because every day is the perfect occasion to display and develop your skills.

2. Say yes to everything

An internship in a lobbying firm gives you the opportunity to dabble in different areas every day, from meeting decorum to substitute bill language; there is so much information available to learn from and study. Even the little tasks (like compiling an Excel sheet of legislators or reading dense agency regulations) teach you something. Often, those tedious moments end up being huge confidence builders. Whatever internship you might end up in, take advantage of the seemingly random projects, attend the long meetings, and make every opportunity a useful one.

3. Show up curious

Ask the random questions on subjects that you’re interested in. Follow the bills’ journeys. Talk to advocates. The Capitol is a goldmine of people who are passionate about issues — and most are happy to share what they know. Any internship or job experience you partake in is an optimal place to network. Introduce yourself, cold-email people, and get your foot in the door. Establish yourself as a hardworking, career-driven individual focused on gaining experience. Policy and public service are widely encompassing fields, and there are so many ways to be involved and develop your skills. So, don’t hold yourself back — I never thought my pre-law track would entail interning for lobbyists, but I took the leap of faith, and it has been incredibly rewarding. Try something new!

4. Reflect often

Keep a journal, even if it’s just bullet points. Thankfully, I was required to do so for a class, but it provided me the perfect chance to reflect on the knowledge and skills I developed throughout my experience. You’ll be amazed at how much you grow in just a few weeks. Journals also allowed me to explain the information I was gathering in a concise, personal manner, which broke down complex theories, facts, and processes and ingrained them into my mind. It was almost like a weekly self-induced test of my knowledge.

5. look good, feel good

I could write an entire article about this. As a girl absolutely enamored by fashion and clothing experimentation, I had the most fun throughout this semester dabbling in business professional outfits and tailored silhouettes. I love to look professional and strong while wearing a bright pink top or fun heels — because yes, girls can do anything, even while in heels. Dressing up and feeling glamorous makes these experiences even more thrilling, and your impact even more tangible. Experiment, look cute, be the most driven, while also the best-dressed.

As a little ode to the legacy that is Elle Woods, here are some of my favorite outfits from session:

the bigger picture

There’s something incredibly powerful about seeing democracy in motion. I’ve watched ordinary people speak up at public hearings, lawmakers wrestle with tough decisions, and passionate advocates rally for causes they care about. It’s messy and complex, but it’s also full of hope. Our political atmosphere is shaped by the current federal administration—an atmosphere that is full of polarization, inequality, abuse of power, and a threat to democracy. At times, the President’s actions can cause us to feel afraid, hopeless, and lost, but this experience has shown me that there is still so much good within our American political system. It is refreshing to see that there are genuine lawmakers who want to truly represent the people, and those are the ones who can help make a difference. Change can happen with enough people rallying behind a cause. Discouraged, individualistic mindsets that think change is an impossible dream are exactly what the federal government aims for, and exactly what we will not give them.

This internship didn’t just help me understand the legislative process — it made me feel it. And more importantly, it made me see myself in it. Walking around the immense stone building and seeing the faces of powerful women of different ages and races was a real-time example that change is happening before our eyes. These women are not just occupying space, they are shaping the futures of young women and girls within the state, and hopefully making way to shape the futures of young people in other states. Yet, despite this visibility, we have a long way to go — women of color are far too underrepresented in our political systems, and democracy cannot efficiently function without reflecting the diversity of all of its people.

So to every girl wondering if she’s ready or ‘good enough’ to step into government, politics, or policy: You are. Grab your coffee, charge your laptop, and get ready to make your mark. Because the Capitol is waiting — and trust me, there’s definitely a seat at the table with your name on it.