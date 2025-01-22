I Was In College For Trump’s First Term — Here’s How I Made Change & Found My Purpose

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I still remember the moment Trump won in 2016. Crying in my childhood bedroom, I couldn’t shake the feeling that everything was about to change. I was right — but in some ways that my 16-year-old self couldn’t have predicted.

Before then, I hadn’t thought much about politics. In January 2017, I joined my first protest at the Women’s March, standing with millions against the racism and misogyny that Trump had become a mascot for. That moment, it turns out, sparked my career in advocacy. As a high school and college student in the first Trump era, I immersed myself in my community, took consistent action, and eventually found my place at Voters of Tomorrow, a Gen Z-led organization that engages young Americans in politics and government. Now, as the org’s Communications Director, I amplify critical stories, advocate for solutions, and train future leaders.

During Trump’s first term, he rolled back over 100 environmental regulations, mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic, separated families at the border, and appointed far-right Supreme Court justices who went on to overturn Roe v. Wade. Now, just days into his second term, he’s spewing more hateful rhetoric, attacking trans youth and immigrants, undoing hard-won progress on climate change and gun violence, and letting billionaire donors into his inner circle.

I won’t sugarcoat the gravity of a Trump presidency: His policies will hurt people. But as someone who came of age during his first term, I know that tomorrow will come, and time will keep passing. If you use this time right, not only will you get through it, but you will strengthen your community and grow even stronger yourself.

Here’s how, from someone who’s done it before.

First, immerse yourself in education. In college, I chose to pursue a minor in Women and Gender Studies (programming that Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron Desantis tried to ban right before my graduation BTW). It remains one of my favorite decisions I made in college. I learned about intersectionality, the resilience of past movements, and the tactics that brought progress in even the most difficult times. Understanding history can be both inspiring and practical. So take the class, read the books, watch the documentaries, and honor those who came before us through action.

Jessica Siles

Second, prioritize your community by taking care of one another — and yourself. Trump’s strategy has always been to pit us against each other, knowing we’re stronger together. When I started college, I found friendship and purpose through campus involvement. I hosted neighborhood cleanups, volunteered to support local political candidates, and mentored younger students. Consistent, community-based action builds resilience — and it can help keep you grounded within the chaos. Self-care isn’t just skin care and bedrotting, after all, and it’s certainly not an excuse to disengage — it’s about rest, finding joy, and living purposefully. So volunteer at your local food pantry, support mutual aid, or join a chapter of Voters of Tomorrow, your school’s Black Student Union, an LGBTQ+ group, or another org that speaks to your passions — and if there isn’t one, start one! Find balance, take breaks — but just keep showing up. These efforts might seem small day-to-day, but they can have significant impact over time.

Lastly, use your passion to make a difference. Activism looks different for everyone. I don’t like to be front and center — I’m more comfortable spreading the word, showing up, documenting, and amplifying key stories. I’m a professional yapper, so it made sense that as a student, I competed in speech and debate and wrote for my student newspapers; these were my ways of shedding light on social issues and educating my peers. Amplifying others’ voices became my way of making a difference. Progressive movements need all kinds of people: introverts and extroverts, candidates running for office, organizers, researchers, campaign staffers, and storytellers. Figure out what you’re best at and use it to create change.

Jessica Siles

Opening the news app right now can feel like a nightmare, but I still have hope despite the heaviness. During Trump’s first term, young people were at the forefront of mass movements like March for Our Lives, #MeToo, and Black Lives Matter. Those four years also led to the rise of a new generation of activists, with leaders like Anna Eskamani, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Maxwell Frost stepping up to take on the fight. I don’t know what movements and leaders will emerge during a second Trump term, but I can’t wait to support them, and I hope you’ll join me. Everyone reading this has power, and if you use it well, we can fend off the worst of Trump’s attacks, push the needle back toward the side of inclusion and progress, and build a better future than the one we’re looking at right now.