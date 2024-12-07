A Business-Professional Lookbook for College Students on a Budget

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Alabama chapter.

Whether it be for work, interviews, internships, networking events, or professional presentations, as a college student, it’s essential to have a few business-professional and business-casual outfits on hand. These outfits not only make a great impression but also give you the confidence to walk into any professional setting feeling prepared and polished. Dressing for success is all about having versatile staples and a few elevated pieces that you can mix and match to suit any occasion. From classic blazers to tailored pants and statement accessories, I’ve compiled a list of key wardrobe essentials that every student should consider adding to their closet. These pieces are timeless, functional, and stylish, ensuring you’ll always look sharp without breaking the bank. Whether you’re attending a career fair or giving a class presentation, these curated picks will have you looking and feeling your best!

Business-Professional Brands

Abercrombie & Fitch: While on the more expensive side, Abercrombie & Fitch offers some of the best classy pieces for both business casual and business professional attire. Now is a great time to keep an eye out for their sales!

H&M: Offers great affordable options for business attire basics!

Macy’s/JCPenny/Nordstrom Rack: These department stores often have amazing deals and good finds!

Zara: Offers so many simple basic pieces necessary to building a chic work appropriate outfit.

Nuuly/Rent The Runway: These clothing rental services have an array of unique items to add to your business wardrobe.

THE STAPLES

Black Pants The most essential piece of any business casual wardrobe is a pair of simple black dress pants. These can be dressed up for business professional occasions, or dressed down for business casual events. There are a couple of variations of these that would be perfect staples. Check out these chic wide-leg dress pants for $24.99 at H&M (on sale right now for $15.99!) H&M also has these super cute tapered dress pants for $29.99 ($17.99) Bodysuits Bodysuits are a versatile staple for layering or wearing by themselves. Check out these flattering scoop-neck ones from Old Navy for only $29.99 ($14.99)! Blazers For any business professional occasion, a blazer is essential. Check out this inexpensive one from Old Navy on sale for $26.99!

Pieces I’ve been loving

These Target Kitten Heels $29.99 are so adorable and the perfect pop of color to a business casual outfit!

I’m loving the pastel tweed on this Nuuly Tweed Jacket and these Cider Tweed Pants!!

This peplum top from H&M is so cute!

I’m obsessed with the bows on the back of this H&M Tie Back Blouse.