Style > Fashion

A Business-Professional Lookbook for College Students on a Budget

Anna Fischer
Whether it be for work, interviews, internships, networking events, or professional presentations, as a college student, it’s essential to have a few business-professional and business-casual outfits on hand. These outfits not only make a great impression but also give you the confidence to walk into any professional setting feeling prepared and polished. Dressing for success is all about having versatile staples and a few elevated pieces that you can mix and match to suit any occasion. From classic blazers to tailored pants and statement accessories, I’ve compiled a list of key wardrobe essentials that every student should consider adding to their closet. These pieces are timeless, functional, and stylish, ensuring you’ll always look sharp without breaking the bank. Whether you’re attending a career fair or giving a class presentation, these curated picks will have you looking and feeling your best!

Business-Professional Brands

  • Abercrombie & Fitch: While on the more expensive side, Abercrombie & Fitch offers some of the best classy pieces for both business casual and business professional attire. Now is a great time to keep an eye out for their sales!
  • H&M: Offers great affordable options for business attire basics!
  • Macy’s/JCPenny/Nordstrom Rack: These department stores often have amazing deals and good finds!
  • Zara: Offers so many simple basic pieces necessary to building a chic work appropriate outfit.

THE STAPLES

Black Pants

The most essential piece of any business casual wardrobe is a pair of simple black dress pants. These can be dressed up for business professional occasions, or dressed down for business casual events. There are a couple of variations of these that would be perfect staples. 

Check out these chic wide-leg dress pants for $24.99 at H&M (on sale right now for $15.99!)

H&M also has these super cute tapered dress pants for $29.99 ($17.99)

Bodysuits

Bodysuits are a versatile staple for layering or wearing by themselves. Check out these flattering scoop-neck ones from Old Navy for only $29.99 ($14.99)!

Blazers

For any business professional occasion, a blazer is essential. Check out this inexpensive one from Old Navy on sale for $26.99!

Pieces I’ve been loving

These Target Kitten Heels $29.99 are so adorable and the perfect pop of color to a business casual outfit!

I’m loving the pastel tweed on this Nuuly Tweed Jacket and these Cider Tweed Pants!!

This peplum top from H&M is so cute!

I’m obsessed with the bows on the back of this H&M Tie Back Blouse.

Anna Fischer

Alabama '28

Hi!! My name is Anna Fischer and I’m from Austin, Texas! I am currently a freshman at the University of Alabama majoring in Public Relations and Marketing. I’m a member of the Pi Beta Phi chapter here and a huge Greek life enthusiast! I took a creative writing class in high school and fell in love with everything about it. I’m super excited to further my education here as a student and now a HerCampus writer! I hope to work for a publishing company or women’s magazine in a big city one day. Coming from Austin, I’ve been a huge music fan my whole life. As an annual Austin City Limits Music Festival attendee…there’s nothing I love more than watching live music with my best friends. On any Saturday at home, there’s a 75% chance I’ll be at one of our local venues seeing any artist I can. As much as I love Austin, I wanted to get out of Texas for college, and coming to Alabama was the best decision I’ve ever made! Joining the Greek community bere has been nothing short of amazing and I’ve made some of the best friends. I love spending time with my friends, reading new books, calling my mom, and doing hot girl walks along the river listening to my favorite albums all the way through!