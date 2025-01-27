Dreaming of working on Capitol Hill? Running Start is a nonpartisan nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering young women to become political leaders. Through programs like the Congressional Fellowship, Running Start equips young women with the skills, connections, and confidence needed to succeed in the world of politics. If you’ve ever imagined yourself walking the halls of Congress, helping shape policies, and making your voice heard in the political world, Running Start’s Congressional Fellowship could be the perfect opportunity for you.

This program isn’t just a foot in the door — it’s a full-on springboard into a career in politics. Here’s what you need to know.

What Is the Congressional Fellowship?

The Congressional Fellowship is a program that places young women in the offices of female members of Congress. Yep, you’ll be working alongside some of the most influential women in the nation. This isn’t your average internship — it’s hands-on experience where you’ll learn what it takes to lead, legislate, and make a real impact.

Who Is It For?

Running Start is all about empowering the next generation of women leaders. This program is designed for young women who are passionate about politics and want to gain firsthand experience in the legislative process. Whether you’re in college or a recent graduate (18-25 years old), this fellowship is your chance to step into the political arena.

Why It’s a Big Deal

Here’s why you should be hyped about this opportunity:

Networking Opportunities: You’ll build connections with members of Congress, Hill staffers, and other young women who are just as ambitious and driven as you.

You’ll build connections with members of Congress, Hill staffers, and other young women who are just as ambitious and driven as you. Professional Development: Fellows participate in leadership training sessions to sharpen their skills and prepare for future political careers.

Fellows participate in leadership training sessions to sharpen their skills and prepare for future political careers. Mentorship: You’ll receive guidance and support from experienced women in politics who’ve been where you are.

You’ll receive guidance and support from experienced women in politics who’ve been where you are. Paid Experience: Yes, you get a stipend — because your hard work deserves to be compensated.

What Will You Do?

As a fellow, you’ll assist with legislative research, attend hearings, draft memos, and support the day-to-day operations of a Congressional office. In short, you’ll get a behind-the-scenes look at how government really works — and play an active role in it.

How to Apply

Applications are now being accepted for the 2025 Congressional Fellowship. You can find all of the requirements to apply (and submit your application!) HERE. Keep in mind: the priority deadline for the 2025 Congressional Fellowship is February 16, so don’t wait to apply!

Why It’s Worth It

Alumni of the Running Start have gone on to incredible careers in politics, advocacy, and beyond. The Congressional Fellowship program gives you the tools, experience, and confidence to lead — whether that’s running for office yourself (yes, you!) or making change behind the scenes.