It’s been less than a week since Donald Trump took office, but he’s been dropping executive orders like they’re Amazon Prime packages.

On day one alone, Trump signed 26 executive orders, the most signed on day one since 1937. Many of the orders focused on reversing the work of former President Joe Biden, including withdrawing from the World Health Organization and the Paris Agreement; he also made quick work of pardoning the more than 1,500 people who were charged with participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump has also handed down several executive orders targeting DEI initiatives, birthright citizenship, and other protections many in this country rely on.

It can be quite overwhelming to try to keep up with Trump’s rapid-fire orders, especially if your primary news source is social media, which can often be more doom-and-gloom than helpful. While TikTok’s return has been celebrated by many, there are still plenty of other timely, trusted news sources to catch up with before resulting to doomscrolling your FYP.

If your head is spinning trying to toe the line between staying informed and protecting your peace, check out these 11 resources for tracking Trump’s executive orders (and if you’re feeling overwhelmed after getting up to speed, make sure to prioritize your mental health and find productive ways to channel your feelings).

@cbsmornings On his first day back in office, President Trump signed more than 200 executive orders, memoranda and proclamations, ranging from freezing hiring at the IRS to pulling the U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement. #news #politics ♬ original sound – CBS Mornings

Axios, a news site based in Virginia, has a page dedicated to Trump’s executive orders that breaks them down by category and is updated daily. It explains already-controversial actions — like the declaration of a national emergency at the Mexico border — and explains the history and potential consequences of each order.

WBAL-TV 11 is an NBC-affiliated news station located in Baltimore, Maryland. The site has a searchable table that contains all of Trump’s orders thus far, as well as what sector they most strongly impact (government, communication, environment, and more) as well as notes on whether they revoke past orders.

The New York Times has a page dedicated to a running list of executive orders, broken down into categories like immigration and the border, DEI, energy and the environment, and more. Most colleges and universities offer free NYT subscriptions for all students if you sign up with a school email.

Politico is a popular political news publication with a running list of every order Trump has signed so far, also broken down into categories like trade, health, and energy. The page also discusses the legality of his TikTok ban extension.

Boston.com’s list of Trump’s executive orders breaks them down by category, including a category just for executive orders that repeal Biden-era decisions. Readers can also scroll to the bottom of the site to fill out a survey on how they will be impacted by the executive orders, with the possibility to be featured in a future article.

The official White House website page of presidential actions has updated daily as new executive orders are signed — just keep in mind it’s coming from the administration itself, so it will not provide any outside criticism of the orders.

This CBS News article gives a timestamped timeline of Trump’s executive orders, as well as cabinet picks and confirmations, and updates on the deployment of troops to the U.S.-Mexico border.

USA Today is providing live updates about Trump’s executive orders, cabinet confirmations, and most recently, a judge’s block on his birthright citizenship order.

The Associated Press website has a whole tab dedicated to each of Trump’s days in office, giving a day by day breakdown of every executive order and action Trump has taken that day, with updates rolling in throughout the hour.

Path2Progress is a youth-led organization whose main platform for advocacy and news-sharing is Instagram. The org recently went viral for a post that was a simple screenshotted Notes app list titled, “Trump did so much heinous sh*t today that we couldn’t even fit it into a graphic so here’s a notes app list.” The page doesn’t list every executive order, but it does provide important updates about some of them.