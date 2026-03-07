This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If it feels like something’s in the air and no one can find their chill, you’re not imagining it.

Why am I more stressed than ever before? It’s a question I’ve asked myself at least once a week this year—usually while staring at my ceiling at 2 a.m., replaying a conversation that didn’t even matter. If you’ve been feeling more anxious, more overwhelmed, and more on edge lately, you’re not alone. Everywhere I look, someone is burned out, overstimulated, or one minor inconvenience away from a full spiral. It genuinely feels like there’s something in the air making everyone more stressed than ever.

And I don’t mean just “I have a lot going on” stress. I mean the low-grade, constant hum of anxiety that doesn’t fully go away. The kind that makes relaxing feel impossible. The kind that makes a simple Canvas notification feel like a threat. So what’s actually going on? Why does it feel like our collective nervous system is fried?

Let me rant for a second.

The world never powers down.

It feels like there is no off switch anymore. The news cycle never stops. Social media never sleeps. Work calls don’t respect your time, weekends, or basic human peace.

There used to be natural pauses in the day, like commuting without scrolling, waiting in line without consuming content, lying in bed without a glowing rectangle inches from your face. Now? Every spare second gets filled. If I’m bored for three seconds, I’m reaching for my phone like it’s oxygen.

Our brains were not built for this level of constant input. We evolved to worry about immediate, tangible threats. Now we process global crises, economic instability, viral discourse, and 400 hot takes before breakfast. Of course, we’re more stressed than ever before. Our nervous systems don’t know the difference between a real emergency and a push notification.

We never really recovered.

Collectively, we went through years of disruption, uncertainty, fear, and then just… went back to work and for most of us, school. There was no real decompression period. No global exhale. We adapted, sure. But adaptation isn’t the same as processing.

Even if life looks “normal,” a lot of us are operating with a baseline level of hypervigilance. There’s this subtle sense that something else could shift at any moment. Plans feel fragile. Stability feels temporary. That underlying tension doesn’t just disappear because the calendar moved forward.

So yes, we’re functioning. But we’re also carrying a lot.

Yet older generations question the legitimacy behind our stress.

Everything is more expensive—including existing.

Let’s talk about the financial pressure because it’s real. Groceries cost more. Rent costs more. A casual night out somehow costs $80. Existing feels expensive.

At the same time, the messaging hasn’t changed. We’re still told to hustle, optimize, invest, build a personal brand, and somehow also prioritize self-care. It’s hard to “find your chill” when your brain is quietly calculating every purchase.

Financial stress isn’t always dramatic. It’s subtle. It’s the background tab that never closes. And when that tab is always open, it drains energy you didn’t even realize you were spending.

We replaced boredom with stimulation.

I can’t remember the last time I was truly bored. Not scrolling. Not watching something while texting someone else. Just sitting with my thoughts.

Boredom used to be built into our days. Now we’ve optimized it out of existence. But boredom isn’t useless; it’s restorative. It gives your brain space to wander, reset, and process.

Without that space, stress just stacks. Notification on top of notification. Obligation on top of obligation. Until even something small—a delayed shuttle, a vague email, a slightly off tone in a text. feels disproportionately huge.

It’s not that we’re dramatic. We’re overloaded.

The social temperature is high.

Have you noticed how reactive everyone feels? Myself included.

There’s less patience. Less grace. Less room for misunderstanding. When everyone’s baseline stress is elevated, small things feel personal. Tone feels sharper. Boundaries feel thinner.

It’s not that we’ve collectively decided to be worse to each other. It’s that a lot of us are running on fumes. And when you’re exhausted, your emotional skin gets thinner.

So… is there something in the air?

Not literally. But culturally? Digitally? Economically? Absolutely.

The “air” we’re breathing right now is a mix of constant connectivity, financial pressure, performance culture, information overload, and unresolved collective stress. That combination would make anyone feel more stressed than ever before.

And here’s the part that weirdly comforts me: if it feels hard, it’s because it is hard. Not because you’re weak. Not because you’re bad at coping. Not because you need a better morning routine.

Maybe the goal isn’t to become perfectly unbothered. Maybe it’s to lower the volume where you can. Put the phone down for an hour. Don’t check the news before bed. Admit, “I feel overstimulated,” instead of pretending you’re fine.

If there’s something in the air, maybe the most radical thing we can do is step outside of it—even if it’s briefly.

Because if you’re more stressed than ever before, chances are it’s not just you.

It’s the atmosphere.