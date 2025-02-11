From Nerves to Excitement: My First Pilates Class Was a Success

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter.

Thanks to Dr. Raelynn Haynes, my biology professor, I got the opportunity to take a free Pilates class at her studio. Although I wasn’t sure what to expect, I was excited and grateful to attend one of her sessions without paying a penny.

Prior to my class, I heard multiple content creators talk about the magic of Pilates. They spoke of toned arms and abs. While the results looked promising, the TikTokers and YouTubers surely emphasized the difficulty of these workouts.

“It’s one of the most challenging classes I’ve ever taken” was the sentiment they all seemed to echo. So naturally, I was a bit unsure of how well my experience would be, but I decided I had to give it a try. I mean come on, a free Pilates class? It was an opportunity too good to pass up.

After asking around and scrolling through social media, I came to the conclusion that Pilates classes weren’t exactly cheap, especially for most college students. Aside from the idea of walking out of the class with abs, cost – or rather lack thereof – was another factor motivating me to roll out of bed Friday morning to head to Willow Gardens Yoga Studio.

I immediately felt welcomed when I entered the space. Every person I encountered made me feel happy to have been in attendance. After collecting an assortment of supplies I would need for the class, I went to my mat and anxiously waited for us to get started.

While waiting, I learned that the girl to the left of me, Marissa Argueta, a student in Haynes’ biology class too, was there for the same reasons I was. We chatted about our uncertainties and what led us to take the session.

Before I knew it, the instructor guided us through our first exercise. I quickly released my nerves through each stretch and movement. Each pose was the perfect amount of tension and relaxation, both realities somehow working together to strengthen my muscles.

Some exercises were more difficult than others, but throughout the class, the instructor encouraged everyone to take breaks if needed.

Once we had finished, Marissa and I reviewed our experiences.

“It was a 10 out of 10,” she said.

I agreed, gleaming about what I had decided would become a part of my schedule.

While I may have ways to go before I’ve got a six-pack, I’m excited to integrate an activity that tends to my mind and body. I left the class feeling reborn and nourished, so maybe the content creators knew what they were talking about. Maybe Pilates is magic.