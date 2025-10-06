The Benefits of Taking a Lighter Course Load

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Two years ago, I began my first year at Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU). I was excited to start university, and I decided to balance five courses and a part-time job after school four days a week. I felt that, though it may be challenging, it would be rewarding. It wasn’t.

By the end of the semester, I found myself pleading with my program advisor to allow me to somehow drop even just one class with no refund, and was, of course, denied. The drop date had far surpassed, and I was stuck. The following semester, I was utterly exhausted and ended up only taking two classes.

While some people may be able to handle the schedule I was on, I ultimately found it wasn’t realistic for me. To be honest, I’m not sure it’s realistic for anyone who wants to be well-rounded outside of work. Balancing school, a social life, extra-curriculars, your mental health, and your part-time job is no doubt a lot to bear. You know that, but have you come to terms with it?

Of course, you may face limitations under varying circumstances, but in my case, I refused to drop anything on my plate due to the fear of feeling like a failure. If you’re feeling as though this is the position you’re in, or may be in later in the semester, I want to stress the importance of learning not to feel ashamed about the pace that works best for you.

I tried and learned the difficult way that taking five courses (whether part-time or not) was too much on my plate; it resulted in lower grades. I’ve decided that it’s worth taking some extra time to complete my degree and earn better grades, rather than graduating in the socially acceptable four years with a lower GPA and risking damage to my mental health.

As I am still figuring this balance out as a student, I can say that it is essential to find what works best for you. Remind yourself that taking a lighter course load may be something to consider, and your pride should not be what prevents you from doing so. I still find myself, at times, comparing myself to others and feeling bad when I see them balancing much more than I can. What I’ve come to realize, though, is that I have my own limitations, and I cannot race anybody else in the timeline to complete what I’m meant to do.