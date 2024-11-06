Essential Things You Should Know If You’re Trying Pilates For The First Time

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Pilates has seen a rise in popularity across TikTok, Instagram, and the fitness community. Invented by Joseph Pilates, the exercise was created by him while in a detention camp in Germany during World War I. It incorporated a variety of moves, such as stretching and interactive moves geared to lower and upper body strength.

Pilates then set his sights globally, travelling to New York and teaching his craft. Pilates has been around since the 1920s and has travelled far from Germany to our social media screens.

While the rise of Pilates workouts can’t be traced back to a specific person or date, for the past couple of years, it has become a staple in thousands of people’s fitness routines and has gained great reviews from those who have tried it.

Celebrities such as Kate Hudson, Lori Harvey, Hailey Bieber, Adele and many other notable names swear by Pilates and its ability to transform their bodies.

There are two different workouts you can do in Pilates, mat or reformer, with each ranging from beginner, intermediate and advanced levels. Finding the right comfort level and workout is important to give your body time to adjust to the exercises.

Mat vs. Reformer Pilates

Mat Pilates, which is usually recommended for beginners, incorporates lower and upper body movements with strength-building properties. It can vary from core strength exercises such as sit-ups, planks, and leg raises while also incorporating arm workouts using dumbbells.

Mat Pilates is also a good choice if you want to improve balance, promote flexibility, and take part in mindful breathing.

Mat Pilates can sometimes be compared to yoga, which has similar movements and health benefits. If you are a beginner to Pilates and trying to find out if it’s the right workout for you, there are multiple videos on YouTube. Creators such as Move With Nicole have made it easier for workouts to be done from the comfort of your own home.

The equipment for mat pilates can be easily sourced, too. For most beginner classes, all you usually need is a yoga/exercise mat, dumbbells ranging from 2-4 pounds, a towel, and you can even choose to invest in a Pilates ring.

Remember to start slowly, as going straight into a hardcore routine might be strenuous on your body. Start by incorporating some Pilates exercises two or three times into your regular routine. To make it more fun, work out with a friend or even find a small, affordable class in your area.

If you are looking for a more advanced workout that will build strength and agility, reformer Pilates is the way to go. Reformer Pilates consists of a reformer machine with springs, straps, and a pulley. This workout requires mindful breathing, agility, core strength, and upper body strength. Reformer Pilates is more effective if taught by a teacher due to the complexities when working the machine.

Before taking your first reformer class, you should get a good pair of workout clothes, grippy socks and a water bottle. Reformer Pilates can be done by anyone, no matter their shape or size, but it does take consistent practice and appreciation of the exercise to master it.

As with starting any new exercise, it’s hard in the beginning, but gradually, you will get used to what works for you and your body — and having an instructor there is always helpful.

Pilates studios in Toronto

If you are looking to start your Pilates journey, there are multiple studios in Toronto that offer classes: