Self-Care Is Key: 3 Easy Ways To Navigate The Finals Madness

Finals: one of the most dreaded seasons of the entire school semester is here and let’s be real — everyone is freaking out! From hours upon hours of studying, never-ending readings and harsh deadlines, students usually sacrifice their well-being for the sake of academic success.

But here’s the thing: taking care of yourself doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive and it can actually help you reduce stress and focus better!

As we draw closer to the end of the school year, I was inspired to share a few ways that I prioritize self-care and wellness amidst my hectic schedule. Below are a few tips to help you survive the madness.

Morning Quick Fixes to Kickstart Your Day Don’t hit snooze on your alarm (I get tempted too, don’t worry). Your morning sets the tone for your entire day so be intentional about starting it positively. Before I even glance at my phone and dive into my to-do list, I usually begin with a prayer of gratitude for a new day. You can also try meditation or simple breathwork to calm your mind and increase your mental clarity. If none of those are your cup of tea, consider journaling. I love writing down my thoughts and goals for the day because it helps me feel more organized and in control. If you love to move, a sunrise walk or jog can be a game changer. Not only does it get your blood pumping and energy flowing — it also regulates your circadian rhythm which helps you sleep better at night. Take A Midday Break You know that midday slump? It happens to the best of us. At this point of the day, you may have had one or two classes and are starting to lose steam. When I get to this point, I usually take a short, screen-free break. You can step away from your laptop or phone and do some simple stretches. Even if you are stuck behind a desk in the library or SLC, try some desk yoga. YouTube has tons of free videos that only take a few minutes. If the weather is nice outside, take a quick walk around campus. A little fresh air can work wonders for your body. The Evening Wind Down After a long day of studying (or if you’re a procrastinator like me, cramming), your body needs to recharge. A good gym or pilates session helps me shed the stress of the day and primes my body for relaxation. TMU Recreation has so many group classes that you can try out or you can hit a solo session in the RAC/MAC. For my shy girlies, at-home workouts can be just as effective so find the right workout style for you and stick with it! After I sweat it out, I decompress with the viral “everything shower” while listening to my favourite tunes or a podcast (audiobooks are great too). Pair this with your personal skincare routine and you’ll feel super refreshed and ready for bed.

All-in-all, my number one advice for practicing self-care during finals season is to take time for you! Finals can be tough but they are not the end of the world. Don’t let something temporary destroy your overall well-being.

By carving out a little time for yourself each day, you can reduce stress, boost your mood and improve your focus and performance — all without breaking the bank. So be sure to take care of yourself, queen, you deserve it!