My 2026 Ins and Outs

We know the age-old saying: “New year, new me.” However, it’s not just new goals; it’s new pressure.

There’s this expectation to automatically become a “better” version of yourself overnight. Suddenly, everyone has a five-year plan, a new personality and a morning routine that starts at 5 a.m.

This year, I’m not doing any of that. Instead of resolutions I’ll abandon by February, I want to set the tone for 2026 in a way that’s more feasible for me and the stage that I’m currently at in life. That’s why I’m focusing on “ins” and “outs” to set my intentions for the year ahead.

2026 Ins

Prioritizing Self-Care For me, this isn’t just bubble baths and face masks (though I would never turn down either). It’s doing small things consistently, so I don’t feel like I’m spiralling by midweek. It could be something as simple as a weekly reset to keep my space from stressing me out, or reading a book when I want to escape the world around me. Investing In Quality Over Quantity I’ve come to realize that having more doesn’t actually make life easier; it just gives me more things to manage. I want to curate a wardrobe full of pieces I genuinely love and want to reach for, and have products I actually finish instead of forgetting about. Purchasing quality products from the start would mean fewer shopping trips, ultimately saving me money. Better Organization I function better when I know what’s going on. Not in a rigid, hyper-productive way, but in a “my brain needs structure” sort of way. This entails writing things down, using several productivity apps and time-blocking like my life depends on it. I found that creating systems has made my days feel calmer instead of chaotic. Boundaries Over People-Pleasing I’m learning that constantly showing up for everyone else at the expense of myself doesn’t make me kind; it makes me exhausted. This year, I will protect my peace, say no without guilt and trust that the people who are meant to stay in my life will understand Prioritising My Mental Health I will actually check in with myself instead of pushing through everything on autopilot. I have a habit of barreling through life, but I want to start acknowledging when I’m not okay and give myself permission to slow down. Romanticizing The Little Things Not every moment needs to be big or exciting. I think there’s something comforting and special about celebrating the ordinary moments. Digital Detox Time My screen time in 2025 was embarrassing, to say the least. This year, I want to spend less time scrolling and more time being present. I plan to constantly remind myself that I don’t need to be plugged in 24/7 to stay connected.

2026 Outs

Overcommitting I always say that this is my most toxic trait. I just can’t seem to ever say no. I jump headfirst into every opportunity, overfilling my calendar to the point where I’m always busy and overwhelmed. In 2025, I found myself stretched thin almost every single day, so I want to avoid that this time around. I’m choosing to leave space. Space for rest, for spontaneity, for myself. This one is easier said than done, though, for me… wish me luck. Impulse Buys This one is pretty straightforward. Buying things because I’m bored, stressed or influenced by someone else’s “must-haves” is out this year. I want to be more mindful with my money and stop mistaking spending for satisfaction. Financial literacy is so important, and being a conscious spender will set you up for future success. Hustle Culture This is tied to my belief that my hyperproductivity dictates my worth. My sleep schedule has been in shambles for months, so I’m done glorifying burnout and treating rest like a reward, instead of a necessity. Comparing Journeys We’ve all been there at some point in life: watching other people hit milestones and wondering why we’re not there yet. We all have different paths and different timelines. Constantly comparing our journey to someone else’s will do nothing but steal our joy. Procrastination Waiting for the perfect moment, the perfect plan, or the perfect version of myself. I’m reminding myself that even if something is imperfect, simply taking that initial action is a great first step. Negative Self-Talk At times, I’m unnecessarily hard on myself. This year, I plan to speak to myself the way I would speak to someone I love: with patience and with grace. Over-Explaining Myself I always feel the need to justify every choice I make. This is another one that’s easier said than done, but I plan to be more resolute in my decisions and about any boundaries I set.

In 2026, I’m trying to break away from the version of myself that feels like I always have to do more. My goal is to do whatever feels right in the moment, or whatever aligns with my future plans.

If nothing else, this year is about taking life day by day and enjoying everything that comes with it.