Empowering Movies and TV Shows Every College Girl Should Watch

As college girls, we go through a chaotic mess of academic pressures, social dynamics, and personal growth. During this journey, I think it’s very important to find sources of inspiration and empowerment, or in other words, ways to feel uplifted, encouraged, and supported. Generally, it’s hard to find that walking through campus.

One of the most powerful tools for empowerment is storytelling. Movies and TV shows have this incredible ability to inspire, spark change, and provide a sense of belonging. Whether it’s seeing someone rise against adversity or finding their voice in a world that’s often dominated by others, media shapes our perspective and reminds us of our strength.

I’ve curated a list of a few films and TV series that have motivated and encouraged me to be my most authentic, powerful self. These stories embrace resilience, independence, and self-discovery, which is everything that I needed to feel like I could conquer the world.

1. Little women (2019)

Genre: Drama, Romance

This adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s timeless novel is a love letter to women; past, present, and future. The March sisters are all about carving their paths through writing, social work, and simply living their lives on their terms in a world that only tries to limit them. It’s a beautiful reminder of how powerful womanhood can be, and how even when society sets boundaries, we have the strength to push through and chase our dreams. If you’re looking for stories of never ending support and defying expectations, this one will hit home.

1. Legally blonde (2001)

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Elle Woods is the reminder that brains and strength come in every form. Everyone wrote her off as this “blonde bombshell” but she not only gets into Harvard Law School, she absolutely owns it. Legally Blonde shows us that what we look like doesn’t define our worth, and staying true to who we are, no matter how different that might seem, is the real secret to success. Elle proves that with determination, confidence, and kindness, we can overcome any and all doubt and break through even the toughest challenges. It is THE empowerment anthem for anyone who’s ever been underestimated.

3. Miss Representation (2011)

Genre: Documentary

Miss Representation is a must-watch for anyone who’s ever felt the weight of society’s unrealistic expectations of women. This documentary digs deep into how the media shapes the way we see ourselves and the world around us. It highlights the lack of women in positions of power and how harmful stereotypes are everywhere, often holding us back. For college girls navigating a world that’s constantly influenced by these narratives, this film is a wake-up call on how to look at media critically and push for better, more real representation of women. It’s about reclaiming our power and rewriting the story.

4. the devil wears prada (2006)

Genre: Comedy, Drama

The Devil Wears Prada is basically a rite of passage for anyone stepping into the professional world. It follows Andy Sachs, a young woman who lands a job at a top fashion magazine, where the pressure is sky-high. Through all the chaos, Andy learns key lessons about ambition, setting boundaries, and finding that sweet spot between career success and staying true to herself. This movie is the perfect reminder that you can push yourself to achieve big things professionally, without losing sight of your values or who you are. It’s all about finding that balance and doing it on your own terms.

5. Big little lies (2017-2019)

Genre: Drama, Mystery

Big Little Lies is a powerful TV series that dives into the lives of a group of women in a tight-knit community, each facing their own personal battles, from domestic abuse to the pressure of living up to society’s impossible standards. It explores the messy, real side of womanhood, friendship, and the hidden struggles that many women quietly endure. This show reminds us that it’s okay to speak up about what we’re going through, to lean on each other for support and that no one should have to face their challenges alone. It’s a raw, real look at what it means to be a woman today and the strength we find in each other.

6. The hate you give

Genre: Drama, Crime

The Hate U Give, based on Angie Thomas’ powerful novel, follows Starr Carter, a young girl who witnesses the police shooting of her childhood friend and finds herself caught between two worlds: her Black, working-class neighborhood and her wealthy, mostly white school. The film digs into themes of racial injustice, identity, and the importance of using one’s voice to spark change. For any college student trying to make an impact, this movie offers some seriously powerful lessons about standing up for what’s right, finding your voice, and never being afraid to challenge the status quo. It’s all about fighting for justice and finding your place in the conversation.

7. a league of their own (1992)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Sports

A League of Their Own is a total powerhouse of a film that brings to life the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League during World War II. It highlights the incredible women who stepped up to play professional baseball at a time when society didn’t think women had a place in sports. This film is all about resilience, teamwork, and challenging the norms that tell us what we can and can’t do. For anyone trying to pursue their passion against all odds, it’s a reminder that we’re capable of far more than the world might expect. It’s the perfect mix of heart, grit, and breaking barriers.

8. bend it like beckham (2002)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Sports

Bend It Like Beckham tells the story of Jess Bhamra, an Indian girl in London who refuses to let cultural and family expectations hold her back from chasing her dream of playing soccer. The film is all about breaking through gender norms, challenging tradition, and following your passion even when society tries to put you in a box. Jess’s journey of self-discovery is both inspiring and heartwarming, showing that sometimes, the toughest battles are the ones we fight for our dreams. It’s a beautiful reminder that we don’t have to choose between who we are and what we love.

9. the bold type (2017-2021)

Genre: Drama, Comedy

The Bold Type is a fun, inspiring TV series about three young women working at a women’s magazine in New York City, each figuring out how to juggle their careers, friendships, and personal lives. The show dives into themes of feminism, empowerment, and the power of women supporting each other through the ups and downs. As the characters face challenges and take bold risks, it’s the perfect watch for any college girl looking for inspiration on how to balance career dreams with personal growth and maintaining strong friendships. It’s all about going after what you want while lifting each other up along the way.

10. Lady bird (2017)

Genre: Drama, Comedy

Lady Bird tells the story of Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson, a young woman navigating the messy journey of self-discovery in a world that’s constantly trying to label her. Her complicated relationship with her mother, her quest for independence, and her desire to create her own future make this coming-of-age film an empowering ride toward figuring out who she really is. It’s a raw, relatable look at the challenges of growing up, asserting one’s individuality, and carving one’s own path no matter how bumpy the ride might be. Perfect for anyone embracing the struggle to find their place in the world.

11. mulan (1998)

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Disney’s Mulan is an iconic story of a young woman who disguises herself as a man to take her father’s place in the army. Her journey is a powerful mix of bravery, self-discovery, and shattering gender expectations in ancient China. Mulan shows us that true strength comes from being true to who you are and fighting for what’s right, even when the world tells you to do otherwise. It’s a timeless reminder that courage isn’t about fitting into a mold, it’s about stepping up and doing what’s right, no matter the obstacles.

12. sex and the city (1998-2004)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Sex and the City is a timeless classic that most college girls can relate to. It’s all about friendship, self-discovery, and the ups and downs of love and career in one’s twenties. The four women, Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda, and Samantha, each take their own unique paths, showing that there’s no one-size-fits-all when it comes to life. The series encourages the audience to embrace who we are, prioritize the friendships that lift us up, and confidently go after our dreams, no matter where they take us. It’s a celebration of living authentically and unapologetically.

“We are capable of achieving anything we set our minds to, just like the characters we see on screen.”

Empowerment comes in many forms, and sometimes, the stories we see on screen can help us find our inner strength. The films and TV shows listed here offer a wide range of perspectives, but all share common threads of resilience, independence, and self-discovery. It’s important to remember that we have the power to shape our futures, challenge societal norms, and lift those around us. Let these empowering narratives serve as a reminder that we are capable of achieving anything we set our minds to, just like the characters we see on screen. So grab some popcorn, settle in, and get ready to feel inspired. Your journey is just beginning.