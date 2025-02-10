‘Little Women’: The Impact on Women

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Little Women. Where do I even start?? I absolutely love this book, and it’ll forever be my favorite! It is such an impactful story that teaches you important life lessons. This story is the definition of girlhood. I was 15 years old when I first read this book, and I can say that it pretty much shaped me into the woman I am today. I believe that every girl should read the book, and/or watch the movies (1994 or 2019), at least once in their life! *Spoilers ahead, so read the book now!!*

I’ve been a Jo girly ever since I read the story. Jo has left such an impact on me, and I learned so much from her character alone. I was so inspired by Jo because, although being a writer was a silly dream of mine, here I am, a published writer at the age of 20. Although Jo is the most impactful to me, all the March sisters have something special about them. I feel like every girl has a little bit of each March sister in them.

As I said before, each March sister has something special about them. Meg chooses the traditional path of life by getting married and having kids. Although that may seem less empowering, she chose that life, and that’s okay! She demonstrates that taking care of a family and having a stable life is valuable to a woman, which it most definitely is! My favorite quote of hers is, “Just because my dreams are different than yours doesn’t mean they’re unimportant,” and I think that is so beautiful. Some women may choose that path in life, and she stands as an inspiration to those women! She was always the more nurturing sister, anyway!

Jo March chooses to follow her dreams, despite the societal expectations dictating what she should do with her life. Her dedication to writing leads her to success, and she carves a path for women aspiring to be writers. Jo showcases her power of self-reliance by refusing to conform to traditional gender roles. If Jo March can become a successful woman author in 1868, then you can definitely pursue your dream, whatever it may be. Fun Fact: Jo March is based on Louisa May Alcott, the author of this book, so her story is real!

Beth March, although her story is sad, still inspires women just as much! Her gentle and kind spirit teaches us women that, even though we can be tough and stand for what we believe in, we should also remember to be kind and lift each other up. She accepts her limitations in life, and she’s okay with it. Beth cheers for her sisters and fully believes in them. Everybody needs a Beth in their life!

Amy March may just seem like the annoying little sister, but she has so much wisdom at such a young age! She is dedicated to becoming a painter and will do anything in her power to pursue that dream. We see Amy mature greatly throughout the story. Instead of being so worried about what she looks like, she grows to value her inner self. That is something I think all women should learn, although it may be hard sometimes. Amy shows us that we can fall in love, get married, have kids, and still pursue our dreams!

I love how Little Women was so ahead of its time in terms of feminism. Despite this book being published in 1868, women of all generations are still impacted by these four sisters. This story just proves that women can be the heroes of their own stories, even back then. I adore how this book alone influenced one of the first ideas of feminism and gave women the idea that we can do just as much as a man can do. Louisa May Alcott would be so proud of where women stand now in society!!