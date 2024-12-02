Little Women: The perfect girlhood movie

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter.

Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy March have been changing the lives of girls and women alike for over 150 years. The novel “Little Women” was written by Louisa May Alcott and published in two volumes between 1868 and 1869. Since then, it has been adapted into a film seven times. The story follows four sisters living in Massachusetts in the 19th century as they grow from girls to young women.

The most recent adaptation, directed by Greta Gerwig, is especially well known for its impact on women. The film received global attention, grossed at $218 million worldwide and was nominated for six Academy Awards and two Golden Globes. Gerwig’s movie was recognized for its powerful themes of love, family and girlhood.

Greta Gerwig has directed three films solo, “Lady Bird,” “Little Women” and “Barbie.” Each of these movies is notorious for its impact on women and girls. Her most popular film was “Barbie,” which grossed over $1 billion worldwide and made girlhood a buzzword during the summer of 2023. Gerwig has a talent for portraying the good, the bad and the ugly of being a woman on screen. Her films bring comfort to women because they see themselves portrayed through the characters.

Gerwig’s “Little Women” takes this to another level. Meg, Jo, Beth, Amy and their stories are representative of many women during the mid-19th century, but women in the 21st century can also relate.

Meg, played by Emma Watson, is the oldest sister. She values luxury when she is younger, but as she gets older, she begins to see family as one of the most important things. One of her most memorable moments is a conversation with Jo, when she says, “Just because my dreams are different than yours doesn’t mean they’re unimportant.” She holds more traditional values than some of her other sisters, and that’s okay. She shows viewers that there is nothing wrong with wanting marriage and children and that they can still be full, deep, important people while valuing those things.

Saoirse Ronan portrays Jo, the second oldest sister and the novel’s narrator. Jo is a writer, and her views on womanhood are less traditional than those of her sisters. When they are younger, Meg and Amy often tease Jo about being too boyish, though it never bothers Jo. She is passionate about her writing and the notion that having dreams is not exclusive to men.

Jo says, “Women, they have minds, and they have souls, as well as just hearts. And they’ve got ambition, and they’ve got talent, as well as just beauty.” Jo is dedicated to being her own person and existing on her terms. She doesn’t subscribe to the gender roles of the 19th century and recognizes the depth of womanhood.

Beth is the second youngest sister, and she is played by Eliza Scanlen. Beth, though often overlooked, represents the gentler parts of being a woman. She is quiet and reserved, and she is content with her life at home. She loves her family and is grateful that she has them. Regardless of how quiet Beth is, she is still as impactful as the other sisters.

There is a strength in Beth’s introversion and sweetness; it brings awareness to the power a woman can have even if she’s not as outspoken as Jo or Amy. Her character is representative of the women who are sweet and introverted and care about the simpler things in life. Those women can feel seen through Beth’s character.

Amy, the youngest of the four March sisters, is played by Florence Pugh. Amy’s love of material things can make her seem unlikeable, but Gerwig’s adaptation gives her a depth that is not well matched by other adaptations. Amy recognizes the ways that being a woman sets her back in society.

In one of her most iconic monologues, she explains how she has no control over her economic standing in society, saying, “I’m just a woman. And as a woman, there’s no way for me to make my own money. Not enough to earn a living or support my family. And if I had my own money, which I don’t, that money would belong to my husband the moment we got married.”

She continues to explain how, for women, marriage is an economic proposition. Amy has a lot of depth — she is talented, she wants beautiful things, but she recognizes the ways that being a woman sets her back. Amy’s ability to recognize the realities of being a woman makes her more real to viewers.

Gerwig’s adaptation of “Little Women” brings depth to the characters and allows viewers to see themselves and their experiences on screen. It places importance on childhood, as the girls reach adulthood and long for the simplicity of their childhood and the love of their sisters. They overcome the obstacles that come from growing up and being a woman. They lead meaningful lives, and their experiences make it clear how important it is to have a community of women, whether they are sisters or friends.

The nostalgic and cozy feel paired with impactful themes makes “Little Women” the perfect movie to watch this winter season. I can connect with each of the sisters in different ways and their experiences and connections with one another parallel my own.

“Little Women” gives girls and women the comfort of knowing there is no perfect way to be a girl. You can be Meg, you can be Jo, you can be Beth or you can be Amy. You can be all of them at once or none of them at all. It is okay to just exist and celebrate who you are as a woman.