Miranda Priestly you’ve outdone yourself. The infamous fictional character from the classic 2006 movie The Devil Wears Prada is the devilish (but stylish) editor of New York City’s Runway magazine. Andy, a recent job hire at Runway, is a direct victim of Priestly’s reign. The movie plot of The Devil Wears Prada details Andy’s character growth (good and bad) while working with Miranda Priestly. The movie’s social commentary on our real-life fashion magazine industry helped propel the film to a solid 75% on Rotten Tomatoes (very chic if you ask me). After almost 20 years since the release of the first movie, directors have announced a potential sequel to The Devil Wears Prada. As expected, newfound chatter around the movie has ensued.

It’s worth noting that the popular film is an adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada book series. The trilogy book series provides insight into the possible plot of the second The Devil Wears Prada movie, which is based on Andy’s revenge against Miranda Priestly as they both go head to head as major CEOs in the fashion industry. However, critics express some disinterest in the production of a sequel, due to the lack of popularity of the second book in the series. They worry that a remake would be too similar to the first movie or would fail to reach the same level of fame. Nevertheless, fans of The Devil Wears Prada eagerly anticipate news of the sequel’s official release date. And, it seems that the widespread excitement for the comeback of the second movie outweighs possible criticism.

With all of this Prada talk, many people (including myself!) have been “window shopping” the website of Prada. Interestingly, Prada sales have increased since the announcement of the second The Devil Wears Prada movie. Maybe it’s a coincidence… but I’d like to think that there’s a small part of everyone wanting to embody some Miranda Priestly energy. Even if she’s a bit stone-cold in the film, Miranda Priestly still portrays a girl-boss mindset. She has ambition, hard work, and dedication – all of which seem to positively rub off on the film’s protagonist, Andy, who leaves Priestly to pursue her own fashion aspirations.

At the end of the day, I’m super excited for the sequel to The Devil Wears Prada. I’m ready to watch how producers portray the modern fashion magazine industry. I also can’t wait to see the feisty competition between Miranda and Andy. Maybe we’ll even get some Prada fashion inspo along the way!