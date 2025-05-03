Finals 101: Learning To Prioritize Yourself 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s near the end of the semester, which means gearing up for finals week and preparing to give it your all. You’re turning in the last few assignments, papers, or projects. When finals hit, students take this time to study for as long as they want—this might mean hours sitting in one place, which sounds exhausting… because it is. Then hours go by where you haven’t eaten, slept, or even taken the time to stretch your body from sitting and staring at a screen or textbook for who knows how long. For that reason, I am going to break down a few self-care tips to help you manage your time and prioritize yourself during finals week.

Adapting A Skincare Routine

Give yourself some love and attention by taking proper care of your skin. Dabble in doing a simple skincare routine! One method of a simple skincare routine could be just an easy cleanser, moisturizer, and a nice sunscreen. Doing some kind of skincare allows you to take the time to have healthy and well-cared-for skin, which can also boost confidence. Me personally, I’ve been into Korean skincare and doing research on the types of products they have. All I can say is my skin has never looked better.

A Form of Exercise

During finals week, you are probably not thinking about going to the gym, meditating, doing yoga, or even engaging in any kind of exercise. It’s important to keep yourself energized when you’re having to sit in one place for a certain amount of time. Exercising reduces stress levels which can benefit you in so many ways. Try walking away from whatever you’re doing and take a long walk to stretch those muscles. One thing I personally hate is when my feet fall asleep. I typically find walking around and listening to music around campus a great way to relieve any discomfort when sitting for hours at a time.

Listen to Your Favorite Tunes

One thing I love to do when taking a break from studying is listen to my favorite songs. If you happen to be studying in your room, lie down for a few minutes, plug in your headphones, and just relax. Take this time to “let the music confiscate your soul” (for my fellow Arianators). I really enjoy listening to music as a way to relieve stress, especially slower and calming melodies because it eases my mind and it allows me to focus on something completely unrelated to school.

Pick Up A Book

Now, I know you are probably tired from reading—whether it’s from your laptop or textbook— but try reading something completely unrelated. Pick up a book you’re really interested in and just start flipping through those pages. I find that reading helps to stimulate your mind after constantly focusing on so many assignments. I think delving into books unrelated to the subjects your finals are on can help to provide a mental escape from that constant academic reading.

The end of the semester can be very overwhelming depending on how many finals you have; and whether it’s an exam, final paper, or final project, all can be very tiresome. It’s super important to make yourself a priority during times like this!