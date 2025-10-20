Regaining Simplicity: How to Combat the Negative Side of Hustle Culture

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hustle culture has become increasingly common in today’s society, and with that comes the pressure to do the most. The expectation to go to every event, participate in every activity, know everything, and have it all together causes many people to strive for ideals that simply aren’t attainable. Doing everything and being everywhere all at once is impossible, yet it can feel like the only way to keep up with everyone else. “Never stop the grind,” “Say yes to everything,” and “Just do it” are mindsets that may be beneficial for productivity for a short period of time, but keeping this up is not feasible in the long run, and burnout is bound to take over.

Stripping away the unnecessary things in my daily life has helped me to better enjoy the present moment and reduce the stress that comes with overcommitting myself. Simplifying my routine has allowed me to lead a more fulfilled life because I can recenter my attention on the things that truly matter to me. Listed below are some things I have done that I recommend anyone feeling overwhelmed and burdened by even the smallest tasks try.

Unplug from Social Media

I cannot stress enough the importance of removing yourself from the digital world, even if only for a few days. It is so easy to get wrapped up in how you present yourself online , when in reality, what really matters is the person those close to you see face-to-face.

Aside from that, watching the notifications pile up on my phone can make my head spin. The texts and emails seem to never cease, and with each one comes the task of responding. Although some emails cannot be ignored, making yourself less available on social media is not a bad thing. With technology, people have access to you at all times, but it is perfectly okay to set boundaries for yourself. You don’t have to be available to everyone, everywhere, all the time. For those of us who tend to be people-pleasers, this will be a difficult truth to accept, but once you do, you’ll find a peace that comes from letting go of others’ expectations.

Declutter your Closet

Going through your closet and donating or selling the items you don’t wear anymore is a practical way to minimize the number of choices your brain has to make every day. I decluttered and organized my closet at the end of the summer, and now every time I go in my closet to pick out an outfit for the day, I feel less overwhelmed by the racks that used to be filled with intense colors and maximalist patterns. Tossing out clothes I liked but didn’t contribute to my personal style was difficult, but it became easier when I saw it as an opportunity to refine my wardrobe and replace it with pieces that truly reflected my identity.

Throw It Away

Like a tidy closet, a clean space allows for a calm mind. Keeping my personal areas free of loose items and my workspace clean allows my mind to focus on whatever task is in front of me. I am guilty of keeping useless items and papers “just in case” I might need them. Don’t buy any knick-knacks unless you have a place for them (not in the corner collecting dust). Clutter can be distracting, and the best thing you can do is let it go and throw it away.

Refine Your Routine

Having an elaborate skincare routine with unnecessarily expensive products has been a trend on social media for the past few years, and although it’s entertaining to watch, it’s not practical or necessary. The belief that more equals better is not realistic. You don’t have to use five serums every night to have glowing skin or own lip liner in every shade to feel put-together. Sometimes, a simple routine can be just as effective!

After years of testing products and using different amounts of them, I have learned that sometimes the best treatment is to use only what’s necessary. You don’t have to stop everything in your routine altogether, but a lot of the time, all your skin needs is a break from all the chemicals you put on it. Not only will a shortened routine save you money and time, but it will give your body a chance to rest and reset.

Address Your “FOMO”

Fear of missing out — commonly referred to as FOMO — can be the reason many of us feel pressured to attend every event. I’ve definitely been tempted by all the “what ifs,” but I’ve come to realize that showing up to everything isn’t realistic or beneficial for my overall well-being. If you find yourself feeling drained from constant social plans or neglecting time for self-care, it might be worth reflecting on what truly matters most to you and making changes to your lifestyle to reflect those values.

It’s easy to get overwhelmed by the never-ending checklist looming over your head, the clutter invading your space, the number of notifications on your phone, or the number of events on your calendar. Whatever your kryptonite may be, recognizing the fact that the list is never-ending can actually bring peace instead of pressure, if you look at it optimistically. You’ll never be able to get everything done; accepting this truth has actually put me at ease. There is always more to do, but choosing to simply exist in the present moment and not be swept away by the thought of everything you have to do is the best way to reclaim control and regain simplicity.