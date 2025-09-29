Fall is Meant for Rest: Embracing Anti-Hustle Culture in College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of the earliest mentions of the phrase “hustle culture” comes from a 2019 New York Times article. This article by Erin Griffith defines the term as an exploitative yet convincing mindset characterized by constant work. While Griffith discusses its implications and apparitions in the workplace, I’ve noticed its prevalence in the lives of college students, especially during the fall semester. Fall and winter are naturally times of slowing down and resting. Animals prepare for hibernation, the days are shorter, and consequently, there is less sunlight. These natural patterns and habits are in direct contrast with what college students do during the fall and winter months. This fall, don’t push back against the natural lull of the season; embrace it.

All of the changes in nature during this time of year can seriously affect our moods. The lack of sunlight largely affects our circadian rhythm, which can lead to feelings of depression and drops in serotonin levels. Further, more darkness causes an increase in melatonin levels, which can lead to excessive sleepiness. All of these changes are caused by natural occurrences, and while you shouldn’t succumb to the blues, you should also account for the changes in your mood and energy levels. Even nature agrees that you should slow down. Shorter days mean less time for work, and colder weather makes it harder to leave your home. If animals are slowing down and eating and sleeping more in preparation for hibernation, why shouldn’t we?

Some have a misconception that anti-hustle culture promotes laziness, especially for college students. While we can’t just blow off school and give up on extracurriculars, we can be intentional with what we add to our lives. As previously mentioned, everyone feels more tired this time of year, so anti-hustle culture would say to prioritize rest more. Be confident in setting boundaries; maybe you should let someone else take over an extra responsibility for your club or organization. A key principle of anti-hustle culture is slow living, which promotes quality over quantity in all aspects of your life. Rather than focusing on padding your resume with tons of organizations, clubs, and experiences, pick the most meaningful ones and dedicate more time to them so that you have a quality result or learning experience that you can share with a future recruiter or employer. Of course, this extends to other aspects of your life, too. Anti-hustle culture recognizes that productivity is important, but it also emphasizes your mental health. Having lots of activities on your resume and a stellar GPA is great, but it won’t mean anything if you get too burned out to maintain it, or worse, aren’t able to finish college. Anti-hustle culture is important in helping college students shift their idea of success from simply grades and a career to include their mental well-being, personal values, and a fulfilling life outside of school.

Unfortunately, this idea carries a heavy stigma in our culture. The holidays come with added stress for everyone: they bring increased financial strain, more family obligations, and other external stressors. And, for college students, don’t forget to add finals and travel stress. The holiday season also ends with New Year’s, of course. I personally find that the start of a new year is not the time to fall into these productivity traps. The holidays feel like a marathon every year; New Year’s should be your time to relax and finally slow down, without feeling guilty. The days are still short, and you’re still tired, but now you’re trying to add a new habit to your daily life. Who has the time or energy for that? I understand that with the new year comes the feeling of a fresh start, but studies from UPenn and National Geographic actually note that there is no ideal time to begin new habits. What you really need is strong motivation, which comes from being frustrated with your current situation.

Fall is an introspective time of year, and winter is for relaxing. You should allow yourself time for reading, journaling, reflecting, and doing things you enjoy, on top of school or work or whatever else has to get done in your life. Taking time to enjoy life is not regression; it’s preparation. You are not falling behind because you missed out on one more extracurricular; you’re gathering your strength, clarity, and resilience for what comes next with the things that are most important to you. Using parts of fall and winter as rest allows you to rest and reflect. You can think about what is and isn’t working for work or school, or you can recover from a particularly tough semester. Whatever you do, know that it will help you succeed in your next step.