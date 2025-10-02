Deleting Instagram: Ditching the Virtual for Reality

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This past summer, I did something that I had pondered for many years but had struggled to perform: I deleted Instagram. For years, I have wanted to delete the app, recognizing the time it stole and the negative emotions it inspired within me, but I always felt inexplicably attached to it — in a way that I felt attached to no other social media platform — and that irresistible pull always coaxed me into delaying my release from the platform’s clutches. Then, one day at the beginning of this past summer, after becoming upset with myself for using the app for longer than usual, I firmly took the plunge and removed Instagram.

At first, I felt a wave of immense relief; it seemed as though a weight had been lifted off of me, like a cleansing wave had washed over my being, purging me of the expectations, jealousy, and frustration the app thrust upon me. The following few days, however, were challenging. I started to feel withdrawals; at times when I would usually log on to the app (say, if I was waiting in line for something), I felt slightly awkward, vulnerable, and unsure of what to do, and when I went out places or traveled, I instinctually wanted to share photos of my experiences. There were many moments when I thought about reinstalling the app, but I stuck to my decision, knowing that the initial difficulties would fade with time. And they did — faster than I would have expected, actually. Within maybe just one week of deleting the app, I didn’t even miss it; more than that, I was indescribably glad it was gone.

The effects of ridding myself of Instagram were almost immediately noticeable. Without the thought of carefully constructing an online image, I was able to enjoy and be fully present in the moment, which made me feel more genuine and human. Once I freed myself from the constant inundation of images and messages, I felt more relaxed, calm, and patient. And, having gained the time I would have wasted on using the app, I became more thoughtful with my days, ensuring that I allocated time to pursuits that I enjoyed, like reading and drawing.

Deleting my social media apps gave me the ability to step back and realize how substantially modern relationships rely on digital networks; the mediums through which we communicate, the material we discuss, the thoughts we think, and the actions we perform are all brought into being and indelibly impacted by online channels.

To quote a section of the award-winning author Joshua Cohen’s introduction to He: Shorter Writings of Franz Kafka:

“Today, these algorithms (ones that instruct computers to perform calculations) are written by computers ‘themselves,’ as a way of instructing other computers to perform increasingly convoluted, world-controlling tasks. This automation is the ultimate sign of the decline of the law’s authority — an authority that … now comes from our machines, which generate for each of us an individual law based on our every click and keystroke, our every weak decision. These automated laws now define our lives. They are responsible for nearly everything that we see and hear. They tell us where to eat, when to exercise, and even whom to have sex with. They tell us what to read and so, they tell us who we are. There is no way to calculate what effect this automation is having on our souls, because our souls do not exist in the domain of calculation. Any attempt to enumerate that harm just strengthens the enumeration-harm of the technocracy.”

Our general dependence upon digital media means that breaking from the invisible digital link that ostensibly connects society can, of course, produce a sense of isolation, as you feel at times quite distant from the hub of activity and may feel like you are speaking a different language from those entrenched in social media trends. However, that feeling of isolation isn’t necessarily a bad one; after removing Instagram, I fully absorbed just how unfulfilling and damaging the virtual reality can be, although it purports to be a space that fosters and maintains connections, and I understood anew what it means to live mindfully in reality. Taking this much-needed step away from the digital realm was exceedingly beneficial, and I would recommend others who have pondered doing the same take the plunge!